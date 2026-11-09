

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus increased in September as exports rose faster than imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The total trade surplus climbed to DKK 33.8 billion in September from DKK 30.2 billion in the previous month.



Exports of goods and services rose 4.4 percent monthly in September, and imports were 3.0 percent higher.



The goods trade surplus advanced to DKK 26.9 billion in September from DKK 21.7 billion in the prior month. Exports increased 6.1 percent over the month, and imports grew by 1.8 percent.



At the same time, the surplus on services trade shrank DKK 6.9 billion from DKK 8.5 billion.



Data also showed that the current account surplus also rose to DKK 39.1 billion in September from DKK 34.3 billion in August.



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