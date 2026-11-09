

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved on Monday as markets reconsidered the risks to the artificial intelligence trade. Expectations of a diplomatic resolution to end the Middle East conflict also supported sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have rallied close to a percent. European markets are trading in positive territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The dollar retreated, dragging down the Dollar Index. Bond yields mostly declined. Crude oil prices tumbled. Gold rallied while cryptocurrencies declined heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,925.50, up 1.25% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,443.00, up 0.90% Germany's DAX at 26,099.00, up 1.18% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,749.29, up 0.71% France's CAC 40 at 8,205.81, up 0.82% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,252.25, up 1.33% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 58,775.50, up 2.33% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,029.70, up 0.10% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,660.79, up 0.32% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,448.95, down 0.13% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,018.85, down 0.81%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.85, down 0.44% EUR/USD at 1.1196, up 0.50% GBP/USD at 1.3418, up 0.49% USD/JPY at 157.86, down 0.40% USD/CHF at 0.8186, down 0.24% AUD/USD at 0.6895, up 0.39%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.841%, down 0.31% Germany at 3.2342%, down 0.64% France at 4.714%, down 1.15% U.K. at 5.1015%, down 1.08% Japan at 2.671%, up 1.48%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $94.20, down 4.19% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $87.30, down 3.89% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,133.07, up 1.43% Silver Futures (Dec) at $52.75, up 1.56%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $74,581.32, down 1.67% Ethereum at $2,118.44, down 5.17% BNB at $683.97, down 1.79% XRP at $1.10, down 5.52% Solana at $86.39, down 3.10%



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