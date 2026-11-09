

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) announced a multi-year strategic partnership with The Walt Disney Company (DIS) to advance creativity, innovation and the art of storytelling through new technologies and experiences.



Under this partnership, Adobe technology will support concept exploration in Disney's innovation labs as well as parks and cruise development pipelines, using custom AI models and tools to help teams develop ideas more quickly, while protecting creators and their works.



'Adobe and The Walt Disney Company have had a decades-long collaboration, where Adobe's creativity, productivity and customer experience orchestration tools have supported everything from Disney's content creation pipelines and workflows to personalized marketing campaigns and digital experiences that come to life in the parks,' said Hannah Elsakr, vice president, GenAI New Business Ventures, Adobe.



ADBE was trading at $237.86, down 0.60 percent on the Nasdaq, and DIS was trading at $118.24, up 1.29 percent on the NYSE.



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