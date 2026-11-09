Accor Group & Hard Rock International Sign Global Strategic Partnership

Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos to Join the ALL Accor Distribution & Loyalty Platform

ALL Accor and Unity by Hard Rock members to receive reciprocal benefits

Ennismore to serve as the primary driver of Hard Rock's hotel development globally

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor, a global leader in hospitality, and Hard Rock International, a renowned entertainment and hospitality brand, have announced a global strategic partnership covering loyalty, distribution, and international development.

Upon successful closing of this transaction, this partnership will enhance the loyalty programs for both ALL Accor and Unity members while broadening Hard Rock's distribution network. In addition, Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, will provide development and operational support, strengthening the growth opportunities for the Hard Rock brand portfolio. Guests can already experience the benefits of this partnership at Hard Rock Hotel New York, an iconic destination that reflects the energy and hospitality of the global brand.

Hard Rock Joins the ALL Accor Distribution & Loyalty Platform

Hotels within the Hard Rock brand portfolio, including Hard Rock Hotels, Reverb by Hard Rock, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, and Hard Rock Hotel & Residences, will have the option to join the globally renowned ALL Accor distribution and loyalty platform, gaining access to over 125 million ALL Accor members worldwide. Accor will connect participating Hard Rock hotels to its global sales and distribution network, broadening the brand's reach, while Hard Rock continues to operate its own direct marketing and distribution channels.

The partnership aims to enhance access to benefits for members by bolstering both loyalty programs-ALL Accor and Unity by Hard Rock-including point conversion and status matching, helping to quickly introduce this new partnership to existing members.

Ennismore to accelerate development of Hard Rock Hotels internationally

Joining Ennismore as a partner brand, the group will oversee the development of the Hard Rock brand, leveraging its global development team and strong track record and expertise in expanding lifestyle brands across major markets. Led by Ennismore and the wider Accor development team, the group will grow the brand across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, expanding into new markets and destinations for the first time.

"Hard Rock has always believed in the power of music, entertainment and hospitality to bring people together, and this partnership carries that spirit to more guests, in more places, than ever before," said Jim Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Hard Rock International. "Together with Accor and Ennismore, we are opening a new chapter for our brand, one that will introduce Hard Rock to exciting new destinations around the world and give Unity by Hard Rock members expanded access, reciprocal benefits and unforgettable new ways to experience our resorts."

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO of Accor, said: "We are incredibly proud and excited to partner with Hard Rock, one of the world's most iconic and globally recognized hospitality and entertainment brands. With its extraordinary heritage, powerful identity and unique ability to connect music, entertainment and hospitality, Hard Rock will bring an exciting new world of experiences to our guests, while opening up exceptional opportunities to connect with new audiences around the globe. This landmark partnership is a powerful demonstration of the strength, scale and global reach of ALL Accor, our unique platform connecting more than 125 million members across 110 countries with exceptional brands and experiences. Combined with Ennismore's unrivalled expertise in operating culturally relevant lifestyle brands and experiences, we have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate Hard Rock Hotels' global expansion and unlock significant value for all our stakeholders. Together, we are bringing the power of two exceptional platforms to build something truly distinctive and further reinforce our leadership in lifestyle hospitality worldwide."

Image Credits:

Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, and Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor, commemorate the landmark partnership between their two groups in Ft. Lauderdale on November 2, 2026. Photo courtesy of AJ Shorter for Hard Rock International & Accor. John Rees, Senior Vice President of Hotels, Hard Rock International; Phil Zrihen, Deputy CEO of Ennismore and CEO of its Lifestyle Collective; Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming; Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor; Jeff Hook, COO of Hard Rock International; and Agnes Roquefort, Chief Development Officer of Accor, celebrating the landmark partnership between Hard Rock International and Accor in Ft. Lauderdale on November 2, 2026. Photo courtesy of AJ Shorter for Hard Rock International & Accor. Hard Rock Hotel New York, Lobby

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT HARD ROCK®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 89,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide. HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with creativity and purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore comprises three pillars: a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of exclusive culinary destinations. Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 14 hotel brands, comprising 190+ hotels and 150+ in the pipeline; 90+ Paris Society Venues and over 700 restaurant and bar concepts; and a network of over 30 branded residences. Ennismore operates hotels in over 40 countries with more than 35,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios: Paris Society Consulting for F&B curation, AIME Studios for interior & graphic design, a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab, and a Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore's travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. ennismore.com *Figures as of the end of June 2026.

SOURCE Hard Rock International