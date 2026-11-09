CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Results of Operations for the Quarter and Nine Months ended August 31, 2026

FORT WASHINGTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCID:CAWW), announced today its results for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2026, which can be found in the chart below.

The net loss was $201,427 for the three months ended August 31, 2026, compared to net income of $88,167 for the three months ended August 31, 2025. Net income was $521,730 for the nine months ended August 31, 2026, compared to $104,852 for the nine months ended August 31, 2025. The net income for the nine months ended August 31, 2026, included a gain of $1,118,115 on the sale of the Lobe Miracle brand in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Third-quarter revenues were $1,141,451 as compared to $1,416,553 in the same prior-year period. The decline was primarily attributable to the February 2026 divestiture of Lobe Miracle. Excluding Lobe Miracle, third-quarter revenues increased approximately 1.2% as compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2025. Revenues for the nine months ended August 31, 2026, increased approximately 1.4% as compared to the same period in fiscal 2025, despite the sale of the Lobe Miracle brand in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, Plus White revenues increased approximately 36% to approximately $1.8 million, despite working capital constraints.

Christopher Dominello, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "While we are pleased with the continued growth of Plus White, particularly on Amazon, our ability to accelerate that growth remains limited by working capital constraints. Throughout fiscal 2026, we have managed through reductions in our available line of credit while maintaining a lean operating structure and prioritizing resources toward revenue-generating activities. Accounts payable and the line of credit liabilities decreased $552,472 during the nine months ended August 31, 2026. Despite these efforts, liquidity remains a challenge and continues to limit our ability to fully capitalize on the opportunities we see across our brands. Given these circumstances, we are actively pursuing strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the Company's assets, with the objective of maximizing value for our shareholders." As noted in our unaudited financial statement for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2026, the Company is working on an extension of its line of credit with Austin Financial Services, which expired on October 31, 2026.

Further information, including the Unaudited Financial Statement for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2026, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended November 30, 2025, and the Quarterly Disclosure Statement filed with the OTC, may be found on the Company's investor web site: www.ccainvestor.com

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpaste and teeth whiteners, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, brands, "Hair Off" depilatory products, and "Neutein" brain health supplements.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved, and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

Financial Results (Unaudited)

Three months ended August 31, 2026 2025 Revenues $ 1,141,451 $ 1,416,553

Net Income (Loss) $ (201,427 ) $ 88,167

Income (Losses) Per Share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,561,684 7,561,684 Diluted 7,561,684 7,665,355

EBITDA * $ (115,227 ) $ (65,317 )

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA:

Net Income $ (201,427 ) $ 88,167 Provision for income taxes 62,796 (188,042 ) Interest expense 22,988 33,424 Depreciation and Amortization 416 1,134 EBITDA $ (115,227 ) $ (65,317 )



Nine months ended August 31, 2026 2025 Revenues $ 3,885,675 $ 4,668,088

Net Income $ 521,730 $ 104,852

Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.01

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,561,684 7,561,684 Diluted 7,561,684 7,637,284

EBITDA * $ 793,629 $ 43,592

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA:

Net Income $ 521,730 $ 104,852 Provision for income taxes 188,932 (161,425 ) Interest expense 81,718 97,161 Depreciation and Amortization 1,248 3,004 EBITDA $ 793,629 $ 43,592 Gain on sale of business segment 1,188,115 - EBITDA from operations $ (394,486 ) $ 43,592



Company Contact:

Stephen A. Heit

201-935-3232

SOURCE: CCA Industries, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cca-industries-inc.-reports-results-of-operations-for-the-quarter-and-1248848