CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended November 30, 2025

CCA Industries, Inc. today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025. The Company reported a net loss of $765,797 for fiscal 2025, a substantial improvement from a net loss of $6,119,738 in fiscal 2024.

Christopher Dominello, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our 2025 results demonstrate meaningful progress. While revenue was lower than the prior year, much of the decline was intentional, reflecting our strategic decision to exit unprofitable products and focus on higher-margin opportunities. These actions have strengthened our resilience and diversified our business across both brick-and-mortar and online channels. Our contribution margin grew over 46% year-over-year, reflecting disciplined, strategic decisions, some of which were difficult but necessary. During 2025, supply-chain disruptions affected our two top-selling products and a key skincare ingredient, affecting our topline, but with new suppliers and increased inventory, stock levels returned to normal by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025."

Dominello added, "At the end of January 2026, we sold the Lobe Miracle brand to generate capital to support our strategic focus on growing our flagship Plus White brand. This divestiture allows us to concentrate resources and accelerate investment in Plus White. In just the first month post-transaction, we are seeing over 50% top-line growth in Plus White compared to the prior year. We believe there is significant opportunity to expand our market share within the $8 billion teeth whitening category, and early indicators are promising."

He continued, "Our primary goal remains delivering profitable top-line growth, strengthening our cost structure, and positioning CCA for sustainable, long-term success. By balancing brick-and-mortar retail with online channels, we aim to reduce volatility and enhance long-term shareholder value."

The net loss of $765,797 in 2025 includes non-cash adjustments, the largest of which is a $518,617 valuation adjustment applied against deferred tax assets. This adjustment reflects the estimated portion of prior losses that the Company expects will not be utilized by November 30, 2033, when certain carry-forward losses generated before 2017 begin to expire. Additionally, the Company recorded a non-cash inventory write-down related to the discontinuation of Neutein at CVS. Audited Financial Statements for the year ended November 30, 2025 and the Annual Disclosure Statement filed with the OTC, may be found on the OTC marketplace web site: https://www.otcmarkets.com

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, brands, "Hair Off" depilatory products and "Neutein" brain health supplements.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Year ended November 30, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 5,922,607 $ 7,737,598 Net Income (Loss) $ (765,797 ) $ (6,119,738 ) Income (Losses) Per Share: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.81 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.81 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,561,684 7,561,684 Diluted 7,561,684 7,561,684 EBITDA * $ (607,434 ) $ (1,698,043 ) * Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA: Net Income $ (765,797 ) $ (6,119,738 ) Provision for income taxes 7,186 4,302,626 Interest expense 147,427 112,999 Depreciation and Amortization 3,749 6,070 EBITDA $ (607,434 ) $ (1,698,043 )

Company Contact:

Stephen A. Heit

201-935-3232

