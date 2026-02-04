Anzeige
WKN: 886328 | ISIN: US1248671026
ACCESS Newswire
04.02.2026 17:26 Uhr
175 Leser
CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Sale of Lobe Miracle Brand

FORT WASHINGTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCID:CAWW) has sold its Lobe Miracle brand to Kingsway Pharmaceuticals, LLC effective January 29, 2026. The brand was sold for $1,200,000 plus inventory at cost for an estimated $217,886 and includes all intellectual property pertaining to the Lobe Miracle brand. The Company will be using the proceeds to pay down outstanding accounts payable and the balance to be used for working capital purposes. The Company plans on maintaining the available line of credit. Christopher Dominello, the company's Chief Executive Officer commented, "This transaction positions CCA to accelerate the growth of our brands, with Plus White as a primary focus, within our portfolio. Over the past few years, we've made significant progress in streamlining operations, including relocating our third-party warehouse to Kansas City, which has reduced both warehousing and freight costs. While these improvements have strengthened our foundation, past losses had left us with a debt burden that limited our ability to invest in growth."

Dominello continued, "With this strategic realignment, CCA now has the financial flexibility to prioritize initiatives that drive topline growth across our portfolio. Allowing us to invest strategically in advertising and to deliver innovative products to our customers. We are excited to embark on this new chapter, with a primary focus on expanding Plus White while also driving growth and value across all our brands."

About CCA Industries Inc.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, "Hair Off" depilatory products, and "Neutein" brain health supplements.

Company Contact:
Stephen A. Heit
201-935-3232, Extension 183

SOURCE: CCA Industries, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cca-industries-inc.-announces-sale-of-lobe-miracle-brand-1133641

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
