CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months ended May 31, 2026

FORT WASHINGTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCID:CAWW) announced today its results for the three and six months ended May 31, 2026, which can be found in the chart below.

The net loss was $165,672 for the three months ended May 31, 2026, compared to income of $2,929 for the three months ended May 31, 2025. The net income was $723,157 for the six months ended May 31, 2026, compared to income of $16,682 for the six months ended May 31, 2025. Christopher Dominello, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We sold the Lobe Miracle brand in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, as part of our strategy to reorient the Company's focus to the Plus White brand. The Plus White strategic direction began in March 2026. We are seeing positive results with the Plus White sales increasing 50.4% for the quarter ended May 31, 2026, as compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2025. Plus White year-to-date sales increased 32.9% for the six months ended May 31, 2026, as compared to the same period in fiscal 2025. While the Company will continue to support our other brands, the Plus White brand will be primary, followed by Sudden Change and Nutra Nail. Our online sales, primary through Amazon, has been the Company's focus, but we are now looking to expand our distribution in retail. We have received interest from a few retailers in selling Plus White products in their stores. Our monthly bottom line is close to breakeven with our efforts to reduce expenses and reorient our products to profitability. The potential retail expansion should result in the Company achieving monthly profitability."

Further information, including the Unaudited Financial Statement for the three and six months ended May 31, 2026, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended November 30, 2025, and the Quarterly Disclosure Statement filed with the OTC, may be found on the Company's investor web site: www.ccainvestor.com

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpaste and teeth whiteners, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, brands, "Hair Off" depilatory products, and "Neutein" brain health supplements.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved, and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

Financial Results (Unaudited)

Three months ended May 31, 2026 2025 Revenues $ 1,229,452 $ 1,585,567 Net Income (Loss) $ (165,672 ) $ 2,929 Income (Losses) Per Share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,561,684 7,561,684 Diluted 7,561,684 7,665,355 EBITDA * $ (169,088 ) $ 68,676 * Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization Reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA: Net Income $ (165,672 ) $ 2,929 Provision for income taxes (27,227 ) 30,671 Interest expense 23,395 33,933 Depreciation and Amortization 416 1,143 EBITDA $ (169,088 ) $ 68,676

Six months ended May 31, 2026 2025 Revenues $ 2,744,224 $ 3,251,535 Net Income $ 723,157 $ 16,682 Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.10 $ - Diluted $ 0.10 $ - Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,561,684 7,561,684 Diluted 7,561,684 7,622,095 EBITDA * $ 908,856 $ 108,906 * Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA: Net Income $ 723,157 $ 16,682 Provision for income taxes 126,136 26,617 Interest expense 58,730 63,737 Depreciation and Amortization 832 1,870 EBITDA $ 908,856 $ 108,906 Gain on sale of business segment 1,188,115 - EBITDA from operations $ (279,259 ) $ 108,906

Company Contact:

Stephen A. Heit

201-935-3232

SOURCE: CCA Industries, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cca-industries-inc.-reports-results-of-operations-for-the-quarter-and-1192001