CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended February 28, 2026

FORT WASHINGTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCID:CAWW), announced today its results for the three months ended February 28, 2026, which can be found in the chart below.

The net income was $888,829 for the three months ended February 28, 2026, compared to income of $13,731 for the three months ended February 28, 2025. As shown in the chart below, EBITDA from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was a loss of ($114,079) as compared to EBITDA from operations of $40,209 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Christopher Dominello, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As noted in prior communications, the sale of the Lobe Miracle brand in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was part of a broader strategic effort, including reallocating resources to accelerate growth of our core Plus White brand through increased advertising investment. Advertising expense for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $193,214, compared to $63,975 in the prior-year period. Excluding the gain from the sale of the Lobe Miracle brand, EBITDA from operations for the quarter reflects our planned increase in investment spending to support the growth of Plus White. We are intentionally prioritizing advertising and brand-building initiatives at this stage, which are impacting near-term profitability but are designed to accelerate long-term growth.

We are beginning to see the impact of these initiatives. Through the first four months of fiscal 2026, Plus White sales increased 23% compared to the same period in fiscal 2025, and we currently expect full-year growth of 30% or more. On Amazon, net sales for the brand grew 48% over the same period. We continue to advance initiatives to expand brand reach, drive sustained revenue growth, and improve profitability. Gross margins for Plus White increased by 35% in the first four months of fiscal 2026 compared to the prior-year period. While we remain in the early stages of executing this strategy, we are encouraged by the momentum and believe we are well-positioned for continued growth."

Further information, including the Unaudited Financial Statement for the first quarter ended February 28, 2026, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended November 30, 2025, and the Quarterly Disclosure Statement filed with the OTC, may be found on the Company's investor web site: www.ccainvestor.com

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpaste and teeth whiteners, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, brands, "Hair Off" depilatory products, and "Neutein" brain health supplements.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved, and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

Financial Results (Unaudited)

Three months ended February 28, 2026 2025 Revenues $ 1,514,772 $ 1,665,946 Net Income $ 888,829 $ 13,731 Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.12 $ - Diluted $ 0.12 $ - Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,561,684 7,561,684 Diluted 7,561,684 7,561,684 EBITDA * $ 1,077,944 $ 40,209 * Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA: Net Income $ 888,829 $ 13,731 Provision for income taxes 153,363 (4,054 ) Interest expense 35,335 29,804 Depreciation and Amortization 416 728 EBITDA $ 1,077,944 $ 40,209 Gain on sale of business segment 1,192,023 - EBITDA from operations $ (114,079 ) $ 40,209

Company Contact:

Stephen A. Heit

201-935-3232

SOURCE: CCA Industries, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cca-industries-inc.-reports-results-of-operations-for-the-quarter-ende-1158281