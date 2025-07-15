Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
WKN: 886328 | ISIN: US1248671026
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 22:26 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months ended May 31, 2025

FORT WASHINGTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC:CAWW), announced today its results for the three months and six months ended May 31, 2025. The results can be found in the chart below.

The net income was $2,929 for the three months ending May 31, 2025, compared to a loss of $24,421 for the three months ending May 31, 2024. The net income was $16,682 for the six months ending May 31, 2025, compared to a loss of $269,831 for the six months ending May 31, 2024. As shown in the chart below, EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a profit of $68,677 compared to EBITDA of $1,831 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. EBITDA for the first six months of fiscal 2025 was a profit of $108,906 compared to an EBITDA loss of $286,667 for the first six months of fiscal 2024. Christopher Dominello, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The financial results for both the quarter and year to date as of May 31, 2025, shows how the tremendous efforts of reducing expenses and maximizing margins has now taken effect in producing profits. This has put the Company on a much more stable financial platform and will enable us to invest in our brands in order to turn our focus on growing sales. We did have some supply-chain issues that impacted sales in the second quarter, and we will be managing through some in the third quarter as well but feel confident they are short term issues."

Further information, including the Unaudited Financial Statement for the first quarter, ended May 31, 2025, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended November 30, 2024, and the Quarterly Disclosure Statement filed with the OTC, may be found on the Company's investor web site: www.ccainvestor.com

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpaste and teeth whiteners, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, brands, "Hair Off" depilatory products, "Lobe Miracle" earlobe protection products and "Neutein" brain health supplements.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved, and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financial Results (Unaudited)

Three months ended May 31,

2025

2024

Revenues

$

1,585,567

$

2,210,566

Net Income (Loss)

$

2,929

$

(24,421

)

Income (Losses) Per Share:

Basic

$

0.00

$

(0.00

)

Diluted

$

0.00

$

(0.00

)

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

7,561,684

7,561,684

Diluted

7,665,355

7,580,949

EBITDA *

$

68,677

$

1,831

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA:

Net Income

$

2,929

$

(24,421

)

Provision for income taxes

30,671

(3,908

)

Interest expense

33,933

28,630

Depreciation and Amortization

1,143

1,530

EBITDA

$

68,677

$

1,831

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financial Results (Unaudited)

For the six months ended

2025

2024

Revenues

$

3,251,535

$

4,345,147

Net Income (Loss)

$

16,682

$

(269,831

)

Income (Losses) Per Share:

Basic

$

0.00

$

(0.04

)

Diluted

$

0.00

$

(0.04

)

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

7,561,684

7,561,684

Diluted

7,622,095

7,561,684

EBITDA *

$

108,906

$

(286,667

)

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA:

Net Income

$

16,682

$

(269,831

)

Provision for income taxes

26,617

(77,428

)

Interest expense

63,737

57,581

Depreciation and Amortization

1,870

3,011

EBITDA

$

108,906

$

(286,667

)

Company Contact:
Stephen A. Heit
201-935-3232

SOURCE: CCA Industries, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cca-industries-inc.-reports-results-of-operations-for-the-quarter-and-1049082

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
