Regulatory News:

Vinpai (ISIN FR001400AXT1; ticker symbol: ALVIN), a specialist in the design, manufacture, and marketing of functional ingredients derived from algae and plants for the food and cosmetics industries ("Vinpai" or the"Company"), today announced its revenue for the third quarter and the first nine months of fiscal year 2026.

Philippe Le Ray, CEO and Co-founder, stated, "The first nine months of the year were marked by a collapse in our sales in Algeria, due to circumstances beyond the Company's control. With the support of our majority shareholder, and in order to reduce our excessive dependence on this geographic region, we are refocusing our sales efforts on other geographic regions and on product lines with higher value-added. I am confident that we will emerge from this difficult period with a more resilient organization and that we will return to a path of growth in the coming months."

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue in €k 2025 2026 % Change 3rd Quarter 2,365 1,050 -55.6% Total for 9 months 7,262 4,875 -32.9%

In the third quarter of 2026, revenue totaled €1,050k, down 55.6% from €2,365k in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, revenue was down 32.9% to €4,875k.

The decline in revenue is a direct result of the extension into thethird quarter of the sudden halt in all shipments to Algeria, following the implementation of import controls by that country that occurred during the second quarter.

The order backlog remained stable at €2.8 million as of September 30, 2026 thereby preserving the revenue for the fourth quarter outlook.

Strategy and Outlook

Encouraged by early signs of a recovery in business, Vinpai is aiming to return to growth during the coming financial year whilst continuing the integration with CAMLIN Fine Sciences Limited, particularly with regard to its sales organisation. The Company will also make its operating cost structure more flexible so that it can adapt more effectively to changes in business activity.

Next financial announcement: 2026 annual revenue, on January 27, 2027, after market close

About Vinpai

Vinpai, a subsidiary of the CAMLIN Fine Science Limited group, is an "ingredien'tech" company specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of functional ingredients derived from algae, plants, minerals, and fibers, offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives. Positioned in the most promising market segments, Vinpai currently supports manufacturers in the food and beverage industry-its traditional market-as well as in the cosmetics and nutraceuticals sectors, thanks to its cross-technology expertise, which enables them to enhance the nutritional qualities of their finished products. The combination and blending of food ingredients and additives enable manufacturers to accelerate product development, optimize production costs, and boost profitability. Spread across two sites in Saint-Dolay and Rieux (Morbihan), near the port of Saint-Nazaire, Vinpai has developed more than 3,500 formulations and currently employs 39 people. In 2025, the company generated revenue of €10.2 million, with more than 78% coming from exports, and is established in more than 36 countries.

For more information: www.vinpai.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the Company regarding its objectives and outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in its annual financial report published on April 30, 2026.

Readers' attention is specifically drawn to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's short- or medium-term working capital requirements. The Company is also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as the Company's ability to implement its strategy, the pace of growth in Vinpai's production and sales, changes in the competitive environment, and, more generally, all risks related to managing the Company's growth.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not be realized due to these factors or other risk factors and uncertainties that are unknown or that the Company does not currently consider material or specific.

The materialization of any or all of these risks could cause Vinpai's actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance, or achievements expressed in these statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, Vinpai shares in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109133088/en/

Contacts:

Vinpai

Philippe Le Ray

Chief Executive Officer

investors@vinpai.com

NewCap

Théo Martin

Investor Relations

vinpai@newcap.eu

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Media Relations

vinpai@newcap.eu

Phone: 01 44 71 94 98