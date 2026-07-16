Regulatory News:

Vinpai (ISIN: FR001400AXT1; ticker symbol: ALVIN), a specialist in the design, manufacture, and marketing of functional ingredients derived from algae and plants for the food and cosmetics industries, today announced its revenue for the first half of the fiscal year, ended June 30, 2026.

Philippe Le Ray, CEO and Co-founder, stated:

"The highly turbulent international economic environment in the second quarter and the temporary suspension of sales to a significant market for the group prevented us from making up for the shortfall incurred in thefirst quarter, which was due to a temporary disruption in the supply of a raw material. As a result, first-half revenue does not reflect the sales momentum we are seeing as new customers adopt our solutions, whether in the food and beverage or cosmetics markets. This sales momentum should translate into a significant rebound in sales in the second halfof the year."

First-Half 2026 Performance

Revenue in K€ 2026 2025 % Change 2nd quarter 2,246 2,576 -13% Total for the 6 months 3,825 4,896 -22%

Revenue for thefirst half of 2026 amounted to 3,825 K€, down 22% compared to the same period in fiscal year 2025.

Sales for the second quarter were down 13% compared to the second quarter of 2025. This revenue level is primarily due to the temporary suspension of exports to Algeria-a key market for the company-following the Algerian central bank's decision to impose controls on foreign exchange transactions. However, this disappointing revenue figure does not reflect the commercial momentum seen in the first halfof the year, as several new clients in the agri-food and cosmetics sectors have confirmed their adoption of Vinpai's solutions. The management remains confident in achieving its objectives and expects a rebound in revenue and order intake in the second halfof the year.

The order backlog stood at more than €2.7 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to €4.1 million as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

Next financial announcement: 2026 half-year results, October 15, 2026, after market close

About Vinpai

Vinpai, a subsidiary of the CAMLIN Fine Science Limited group, is an "ingredien'tech" company specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of functional ingredients derived from algae, plants, minerals, and fibers, offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives. Positioned in the most promising market segments, Vinpai currently supports manufacturers in the food and beverage industry-its traditional market-as well as in the cosmetics and nutraceuticals sectors, leveraging its cross-technology expertise to help them enhance the nutritional qualities of their finished products. The combination and blending of food ingredients and additives enable manufacturers to accelerate product development, optimize production costs, and boost profitability. Spanning two sites-in Saint-Dolay and Rieux (Morbihan), near the port of Saint-Nazaire-Vinpai has developed more than 3,500 formulations and currently employs 39 people. In 2025, the company generated revenue of €10.2 million, with more than 78% coming from exports, and is established in more than 36 countries.

For more information: www.vinpai.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716711449/en/

Contacts:

Vinpai

Philippe Le Ray

Chief Executive Officer

investors@vinpai.com



NewCap

Théo Martin

Investor Relations

vinpai@newcap.eu

Phone: 01 44 71 94 94



NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Media Relations

vinpai@newcap.eu

Phone: 01 44 71 94 98