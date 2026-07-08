No implementation of the squeeze-out procedure

Regulatory News:

This press release must not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan.

CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LIMITED, a leading Indian group in shelf life solutions for flavour and health wellness ingredients, listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd. in Mumbai India ("CFSL") announces the closing of simplified cash tender offer period (offre publique d'achat simplifiée) (the "OPAS") for the remaining shares of Vinpai composing it share capital ((ISIN: FR001400AXT1; mnémonique: ALVIN) which were not held by CFSL.

The result of the OPAS was published today by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF

Following the OPAS, which closed on July 6, 2026, CFSL holds a total of 4 351 894 shares1 and 4 325 158 theoretical voting rights in VINPAI, representing 95,41% of the share capital and 91,46% of the theoretical voting rights2

CFSL reminds that it will not request the AMF to implement a squeeze-out procedure for Vinpai shares from the Euronext Growth Paris market3

Advisors of CFSL :

Presenting institution

ALLinvest Securities

Legal Advisor

FONTAINE AVOCATS

For further information about CFSL: www.camlinfs.com

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy Vinpai shares in any country, nor shall there be any sale of shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by local legislations. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such potential local restrictions.

This press release constitutes an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) no. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Any decision to purchase shares must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information on the Company.

In France, the issue of bonds convertible into Vinpai shares described above was reserved to an investor falling into the category of beneficiaries defined in the sixteenth resolution of the Company's general meeting dated June 26, 2024, pursuant to article L. 228-91 of the French commercial code and applicable regulatory provisions. Pursuant to article 211-3 of the French stock market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the "AMF") general regulations and articles 1(4) and 3 of the Prospectus Regulation, the said issue of convertible bonds will not require the publication of a prospectus approved by the AMF.

With respect to Member States of the European Economic Area, no action has been taken or will be taken to permit a public offering of the securities referred to in this press release requiring the publication of a prospectus in any Member State. Therefore, such securities may not be and shall not be offered in any Member State other than in accordance with the exemptions of article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation or, otherwise, in cases not requiring the publication by the Company of a prospectus under article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation and/or the applicable regulations in such Member State.

This press release and the information it contains are being distributed to and are only intended for persons who are (x) outside the United Kingdom or (y) in the United Kingdom, who constitute "qualified investors" (as this term is defined in the Prospectus Regulation which forms part of domestic law pursuant to European (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) high net worth entities and other such persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order ("high net worth companies", "unincorporated associations", etc.) or (iii) other persons to whom an invitation or inducement to participate in investment activity (within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Market Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons in (y)(i), (y)(ii) and (y)(iii) together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire securities to which this press release relates will only be available to and engaged with Relevant Persons. This press release is solely intended for Relevant Persons and any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release and the information contained therein does not, and will not, constitute an offer of securities for sale, nor the solicitation of an offer to purchase, Vinpai securities in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction where restrictions may apply. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of Vinpai have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and the Company does not intend to conduct a public offering of Vinpai securities in the United States of America.

The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Any person who comes into possession of this press release must inform him or herself of and comply with any such restrictions.

The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America, in Australia, in Canada, in South Africa, in Japan nor in any other country. This press release shall not be published, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, into the territory of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan.

1 Including the 26 736 treasury shares (actions auto détenues) treated as Vinpai shares held by the CFSL in accordance with article L. 233-9, I, 2° of the French commercial code

2 Based on a total of 4 728 855 theorical voting rights in accordance with article 223-11, al 2 of general regulation of the AMF

3 Cf: Press release's CFSL on March 16, 2026

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708813937/en/

Contacts:

Camlin Fine Sciences Limited

Investor Relations

secretarial@camlinfs.com

T.: +91 22 6700 1000 -Ext. 402