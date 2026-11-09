BASTIDE: 2026-2027 financial calendar

Caissargues, November 9, 2026

Events Dates* 2026-2027 Q1 Revenue Thursday November 12, 2026 2026-2027 H1 Revenue Thursday February 11, 2027 2026-2027 H1 Results Wednesday March 17, 2027 2026-2027 Q3 Revenue Thursday May 13, 2027 2026-2027 Full-Year Revenue Friday August 27, 2027 2026-2027 Full-Year Results Wednesday October 20, 2027

*Subject to modification, press releases are published after market closes.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

First-quarter 2026-2027 revenue on Thursday, November 12, 2026 after the close of trading.

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in eight countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe Bastide Actus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

www.bastide-groupe.fr



Analyst-Investor

Hélène de Watteville

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Press - Media

Déborah Schwartz

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

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