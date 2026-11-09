Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
5 Jahre Tiefsee-Expertise: Wie Ölveteranen SEAS zum Erfolg führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BL

WKN: 907048 | ISIN: FR0000035370 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DJ
Frankfurt
09.11.26 | 09:55
19,500 Euro
+0,21 % +0,040
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,94020,40018:46
Actusnews Wire
09.11.2026 18:23 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BASTIDE: 2026-2027 financial calendar

Caissargues, November 9, 2026

EventsDates*
2026-2027 Q1 RevenueThursday November 12, 2026
2026-2027 H1 RevenueThursday February 11, 2027
2026-2027 H1 ResultsWednesday March 17, 2027
2026-2027 Q3 RevenueThursday May 13, 2027
2026-2027 Full-Year RevenueFriday August 27, 2027
2026-2027 Full-Year ResultsWednesday October 20, 2027

*Subject to modification, press releases are published after market closes.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

First-quarter 2026-2027 revenue on Thursday, November 12, 2026 after the close of trading.

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in eight countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press - Media
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2dxYcpmaW+bmJxuYsqYm2NqaZdnkpWVZmiYx2NxaMeVbJphlJeXmZuSamlimGZq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
Download the PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.