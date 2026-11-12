BASTIDE: Strong organic growth of 7.1% in Q1 2026-2027

Home Healthcare Services: growth of 7.8%, driven by the Respiratory care and Diabetes businesses;

Homecare: growth of 6.2%, supported by strong momentum in stores and healthcare institutions business.

Caissargues, November 12, 2026 - Groupe Bastide, a leading European provider of home healthcare services and homecare, has published its revenue for first-quarter 2026-2027, ending September 30, 2026.

In € million 2025-2026 reported 2025-2026 restated* 2026-2027

reported Change Q1 revenue 126.3 115.6 124.3 +7.5%

* Revenue restated for discontinued operations (IFRS 5): Experf sold in 2025-2026

Solid organic growth of 7.1% in Q1 2026-2027

Groupe Bastide confirms its positive growth momentum in Q1, with revenue of €124.3 million, representing organic growth[1] 7,1% (+7.5% on a reported basis).

Home Healthcare Services (Respiratory care, Nutrition-Perfusion-Diabetes-Stomatherapy) maintained strong performance, at 8.4% (+7.8% organic growth).

The positive momentum in the Homecare business also continued, with organic growth of 6.2% over the quarter, driven by strong performance in both stores and healthcare institutions business.

Répartition du chiffre d'affaires par métier

Homecare: revenue amounted to €52.0 million, up 6.2%:

In the healthcare institutions business, revenue stood at €23.4 million, up 6.7%, driven by strong momentum in higher-margin rental activities, which remain a key focus for Groupe Bastide, as well as the contribution from one-off contracts.



business, revenue stood at €23.4 million, up 6.7%, driven by strong momentum in higher-margin rental activities, which remain a key focus for Groupe Bastide, as well as the contribution from one-off contracts. In Stores/online, revenue stood at €28.6 million, up 5.8%, driven in particular by growth in wheelchair sales following the implementation of the VPH[2] reform.



The Respiratory care business maintained strong momentum, with revenue reaching €45.9 million, up 10.6% (+9.6% organic growth). Despite the impact of a 4% price reduction in the sleep apnoea segment effective 1 April 2026, organic growth in France reached 6.8%, driven by the structural growth of the market and market share gains. On a reported basis, growth stood at 8.2%, including the contribution of a small company acquired in the Lille region at the beginning of the first quarter. Internationally, Groupe Bastide continued to record very strong business momentum, with growth of nearly 20%, supported by excellent performances from Oxystore in Italy and Intus in the United Kingdom.

The Nutrition-Perfusion-Diabetes-Stomatherapy business reported revenue of €26.4 million, up 4.7%, driven by positive volume and pricing effects in the Diabetes business, which recorded growth of more than 20%.

Dividend for the 2025-2026 financial year

Building on its positive momentum and the significant improvement in its financial position, Bastide will propose a dividend of €0.41 per share for the 2025-2026 financial year at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 December 2026.

2026-2027 outlook

The Group's Q1 performance confirms the strength of its business momentum and its full confidence in achieving its full-year targets. Bastide therefore reiterates its ambition to reach revenue of at least €500 million in 2026-2027, while maintaining its current operating margin at the 2025-2026 level, supported by continued cost control efforts.

Building on the structural growth of its markets and its competitive positioning, Bastide intends to pursue its development strategy and operational efficiency initiatives, while remaining attentive to targeted external growth opportunities and maintaining a balanced financial structure.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

Half-yearly 2026-2027 revenue on Thursday, February 11, 2027 after the close of trading

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 8 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe Bastide Actus Finance

Vincent Bastide

Olivier Jourdanney

Benjamin Ferré

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

www.bastide-groupe.fr



Analyst-Investor

Hélène de Watteville

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Press - Media

Déborah Schwartz

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

[1] Organic growth calculated at constant exchange rates and based on a comparable scope of consolidation: 2025-2026 figures restated for the contribution of assets sold within the last 12 months and assets classified as held for sale.

[2] Véhicules pour Personnes Handicapées (Vehicles for People with Disabilities)

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