BASTIDE: Revenue for 2025-2026, excluding the impact of the sale of EXPERF: EUR 526 million, exceeding the target 2025-2026 revenue as reported: EUR 483 million, up 7.6% Recurring operating margin target of around 9% confirmed

Caissargues, September 3, 2026

Groupe Bastide, a leading European provider of home healthcare services, has published its annual revenue for 2025-2026. In accordance with IFRS 5, reported revenue relates exclusively to continuing operations, and no longer includes revenue from EXPERF, which was sold on June 1, 2026. For purposes of comparison with the previous fiscal year, the Group is presenting its 2024-2025 revenue restated for the same scope.

In € millions 2024-2025 published 2024-2025 restated* 2025-2026

published Change First-quarter revenue 116.8 106.7 115.6 +8.3% Second-quarter revenue 124.0 112.8 122.9 +9.0% Third-quarter revenue 125.1 114.4 122.2 +6.8% Fourth-quarter revenue 125.3 114.9 122.2 +6.4% Annual revenue (at June 30) 491.2 448.8 482.9 +7.6%

* Revenue restated for discontinued operations (IFRS 5): EXPERF.

The following table also shows how revenue compares with the guidance given at the beginning of the fiscal year prior to the sale of EXPERF. The Group significantly exceeded its target of €510 million, posting revenue of €527 million.

In € millions Continuing operations EXPERF Total Guidance Annual revenue 482.9 43.8 526.7 At least 510

Revenue for fourth-quarter 2025-2026 came to €122.2 million, up 6.4% as reported (up 6.5% on an organic basis[1]), reflecting the 4% price cut in the sleep apnea segment, which took effect on April 1, 2026.

Homecare revenue was up 5.1% for the quarter, with continued strong performance in the local authorities segment. Stores/online revenue gained momentum following the third quarter, driven by a gradual recovery in wheelchair shipments, which had been impacted by the VPH* reform since the previous quarter.

Home healthcare services (Respiratory, Nutrition-Perfusion-Diabetes-Stomatherapy) sustained a solid organic growth rate of 7.4% over the period (7.5% on an organic basis), despite the impact of the 4% price cut in the sleep apnea segment effective since April 1, 2026 in France. These services represent 58.5% of revenue.

This performance over the quarter brought annual revenue to €482.9 million, representing growth of 7.6%, of which 7.8% on an organic basis.

Breakdown of annual revenue by business

Homecare: Revenue amounted to €201.7 million, up 5.2%, driven by the good momentum from local authorities.

In the healthcare institutions business, revenue amounted to €94.3 million, up 10.5%. This strong growth is the result of the good performance of more profitable rental activities, which are at the heart of the Group's strategy, as well as the contribution of one-off contracts and gains in several small markets.

business, revenue amounted to €94.3 million, up 10.5%. This strong growth is the result of the good performance of more profitable rental activities, which are at the heart of the Group's strategy, as well as the contribution of one-off contracts and gains in several small markets. In stores/online, revenue reached €107.4 million, up 0.9%, temporarily limited by the VPH reform which weighed on store activity in the second half.

The Respiratory business maintained a solid performance, with revenue up 11.1% on an organic basis to €177.1 million (up 10.5% as reported, due to the decrease in the Canadian dollar and the pound sterling against the euro). In France, despite the impact of price cuts in the sleep apnea segment (a 5% cut effective April 1, 2025 and a 4% cut effective April 1, 2026), momentum remains strong with organic growth of 9.6% thanks to market share gains. Internationally, growth remains buoyant (16.2% on an organic basis), propelled by the excellent performance of Intus in the United Kingdom and Medpro in Canada.

The Nutrition-Perfusion-Diabetes-Stomatherapy business reported revenue of €104.2 million, up 7.7%, with 20% growth in the Diabetes business offsetting more moderate gains in other businesses.

Perspectives

In view of the good performance recorded in the fourth quarter, Groupe Bastide confirms its recurring operating margin target of around 9.0% on a reported basis for 2025-2026.

For 2026-2027, on a like-for-like basis, the Group is set to once again surpass the €500 million revenue mark, driven by strong business momentum. The specific target will be announced with the publication of the Group's 2025-2026 annual results in late October.

The sale of EXPERF, announced in May 2026, will help reduce expenses and further improve financial leverage, which is expected to stand at slightly below 2.5x following the transaction (post-IFRS 16).

Over the past two years, the Group has demonstrated its ability to continue its organic growth and strengthen its profitability (a 50-basis-point increase in recurring operating margin), while significantly reducing its financial leverage from 3.6x at June 30, 2024 through disposals and increased cash generation. With this trajectory, the Group is moving into the next phase of its development with a sound financial structure and the ambition to continue building lasting growth in a sector driven by an aging population.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

2025-2026 annual results on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 after the close of trading

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in seven countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe Bastide Actus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

www.bastide-groupe.fr

Analyst-Investor

Hélène de Watteville

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Press - Media

Déborah Schwartz

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

APPENDICES

In € millions 2024-2025 2025-2026 Published revenue 491.2 482.9 Removal of EXPERF from the scope of consolidation (42.4) Restated revenue 448.8

* Assistive mobility devices (Véhicules pour Personnes Handicapées).

1 Organic growth calculated at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis: 2024-2025 figures restated for the contribution of assets sold within the last 12 months and assets classified as held for sale.

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