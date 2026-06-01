BASTIDE: Completion of the disposal of New Medical Concept, the holding company of EXPERF Group, to Sapio Group

Caissargues, 1st June 2026 - Bastide Group announces the completion of the acquisition by Sapio Group of its subsidiary New Medical Concept, the holding company of the French EXPERF Group, a specialist in home infusion and clinical nutrition care.

The sale agreement was signed on May 21, 2026, and all conditions precedent were fulfilled by the end of May.

"The sale of EXPERF marks a new milestone in the execution of our strategic roadmap. This transaction enables us to crystallize the value created since its integration into the Group and to further strengthen our financial structure. It is part of an active portfolio management approach aimed at focusing our resources on our most strategic and highest value-added activities. We are therefore continuing to pursue our ambition of profitable and sustainable growth," commented Vincent Bastide, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bastide Group.

"We are very pleased to have signed the acquisition agreement for the EXPERF Group," said Mario Paterlini, Chief Executive Officer of Sapio Group. "This represents another important step in our strategy to drive sustainable growth across Europe, particularly in the healthcare sector, which continues to demonstrate strong momentum. Thanks to its extensive geographic footprint in France, EXPERF will be a key lever for our consolidation and expansion strategy in the country."

NEXT PUBLICATION :

2025-2026 annual revenue on Thursday, September 3, 2026 after the close of trading

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 8 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology.

Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

A propos de Sapio Group

Founded in 1922 in Monza (Italy), Sapio is an Italian multinational controlled 51% by the Dossi and Colombo families and 49% by Air Products and Chemicals (USA). The Group operates in the industrial, medicinal gases and home care sector in Italy, France, UK, Germany, Slovenia, Turkey, Spain, Portugal and the United States with a workforce of approximately 3.000 employee and 400 thousand patients assisted in Europe every year. Sapio, whose turnover will exceed €1 billion once this acquisition is completed, will further expand its activities in France, where it is already operating with Homeperf and Synapse SAS. With this transaction the footprint of Sapio in France will significantly develop to more than €140 million in revenues in the country.

CONTACTS

Groupe Bastide Actus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

www.bastide-groupe.fr

Analystes-Investisseurs

Hélène de Watteville

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Presse - Médias

Déborah Schwartz

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Sapio Group

Luca Primavera

T. +39 3357247417

luca.primavera@sapio.it

www.grupposapio.it

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmmdZ5RsZJiclp5slJVoZ2SVbG9nmGDGZWfLlmOblMqUaHJolJpnmJqYZnJpmW1r

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98485-closing_experf-veng-vdef.pdf