BASTIDE: Strong momentum for the first nine months of the financial year: up 7.2% on an organic basis

Sustained growth in home healthcare services: up 8.5%

Solid growth of 5.2% in Homecare, including the one-off impact of the VPH* reform in the third quarter

2025-2026 targets confirmed

Caissargues, May 13, 2026 - Groupe Bastide, a leading European provider of home healthcare services, has published its revenue for third-quarter 2025-2026.

In € millions 2024-2025 published 2024-2025 restated* 2025-2026

published Change First-quarter revenue 133.8 116.9 126.3 +8.0% Second-quarter revenue 141.5 124.1 134.1 +8.0% Third-quarter revenue 144.4 125.3 131.5 +5.0% Nine-month revenue

(at March 31) 419.7 366.4 391.9 +7.0%

* Revenue restated for discontinued operations (IFRS 5): Baywater, Cica Plus, Cicadum, Dorge Medical, Dyna Medical, Medsoft.

Third quarter 2025-2026 revenue came to €131.5 million, up 5.0% and 5.2%[1] on an organic basis including the one-off unfavorable impact of the VPH* reform on Store sales.

Growth in the Homecare business came to 2.5% for the quarter (compared with 6.5% in the first half of 2025-2026). This slowdown is explained by the implementation of the VPH reform, aimed at moving from a rental model to a sales model for wheelchairs. This transitional phase generated a one-off adverse effect linked to the lag between the end of rentals and the start of deliveries to patients, necessary for invoicing sales. As the first deliveries began in April, business momentum is expected to be driven by significant growth from the fourth quarter onwards.

Home healthcare services (Respiratory, Nutrition-Perfusion-Diabetes-Stomatherapy) sustained a solid organic growth rate of 6.5% over the period (6.8% on an organic basis), despite the impact of the 5% price cut in the sleep apnea segment effective since April 1, 2025. These services represent 62.4% of revenue.

This quarter-on-quarter performance saw revenue climb to €391.9 million for the first nine months of the year, up 7.0%, of which 7.2% on an organic basis.

Breakdown of nine-month revenue by business

Homecare: Revenue amounted to €150.9 million, up 5.2%, driven by the good momentum reported by the local authorities.

In the healthcare institutions business, revenue amounted to €70.2 million, up 11.3%. This high growth is the result of the exceptional contribution of certain contracts in the second quarter, the good performance of the more profitable rental businesses at the heart of the Group's strategy, and gains in a number of smaller markets.

business, revenue amounted to €70.2 million, up 11.3%. This high growth is the result of the exceptional contribution of certain contracts in the second quarter, the good performance of the more profitable rental businesses at the heart of the Group's strategy, and gains in a number of smaller markets. In stores/online, revenue reached €80.7 million, up 0.4%, temporarily limited by the VPH reform which had a one-off impact on store activity in the third quarter, as mentioned above.

The Respiratory business maintained a solid performance, with revenue up 10.2% on an organic basis to €130.9 million (up 9.5% as reported, due to the decrease in the Canadian dollar and the pound sterling against the euro). In France, despite the impact of the 5% price cut in the sleep apnea segment, effective since April 1, 2025, momentum remains strong with organic growth of 8.3% thanks to market share gains in a buoyant segment. Internationally, growth remained solid (up 16.8% on an organic basis) despite the gradual reduction of the ramp-up effect of the new contract in British Columbia, Canada.

The Nutrition-Perfusion-Diabetes-Stomatherapy business reported revenue of €110.1 million, up 6.5%, with the Diabetes business up almost 25% and ongoing growth in the Stomatherapy business resulting from the Group's restructuring efforts.

2025-2026 outlook

The one-off impact of the VPH reform on third-quarter sales should ease significantly from the fourth quarter onwards, leading to an improvement in store activity. In addition, the good momentum with local authorities and structural growth in home healthcare services are set to continue. The Group has set its targets for the 2025-2026 financial year: revenues of at least €510 million and a stable operating margin of around 9.0%.

As it continues to optimize its financial structure, Groupe Bastide remains committed to active, strategic management of its asset portfolio. In this context, potential asset sales remain under review in order to unlock the value created by the Group in recent years and continue to reduce debt.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

2025-2026 annual revenue on Thursday, September 3, 2026 after the close of trading

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 8 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe Bastide Actus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

www.bastide-groupe.fr

Analyst-Investor

Hélène de Watteville

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Press - Media

Déborah Schwartz

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

APPENDICES

In € millions 9 months 2024/2025 9 months 2025/2026 Published revenue 419.7 391.9 Removal of Baywater from the scope of consolidation (37.1) Removal of CICA Plus from the scope of consolidation (0.8) Removal of Cicadum from the scope of consolidation (3.5) Removal of Belgian entities from the scope of consolidation (7.3) Removal of Medsoft from the scope of consolidation (4.6) Restated revenue 366.4

* Assistive mobility devices (Véhicules pour Personnes Handicapées).

1 Organic growth calculated at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis: 2024-2025 figures restated for the contribution of assets sold within the last 12 months and assets classified as held for sale.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mZ2fYJRrYmvFlnBwl8tqnJRpbZmSx2eba2iWxJJwmJnJcJpkmGmWl5yXZnJpl2xr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98275-bastide_cat3-2526_vdef_eng.pdf