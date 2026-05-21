BASTIDE: Groupe Bastide sells New Medical Concept, the holding company of EXPERF group - Erratum

Caissargues, 21 May 2026 -Groupe Bastide today announced the signing of an agreement for the disposal of its subsidiary New Medical Concept, the holding company of the French group EXPERF, specialized in home infusion and clinical nutrition care, to Sapio Group. The previous press release published on the same day contains an error regarding the number of Sapio Group patients assisted in Europe every year mentioned in the "About Sapio Group" section.

Since its acquisition in 2017, EXPERF has delivered sustained growth, with revenue more than doubling over the period, driven by the expansion of its regional footprint and the strengthening of its operational teams. In 2017, EXPERF generated revenue of approximately €18 million and operated more than 15 locations in France. The group now operates a network of 28 agencies and generated revenue of €42 million for the 2024-2025 financial year.

The transaction is fully aligned with Groupe Bastide's disciplined portfolio management and asset rotation strategy. It will enable Groupe Bastide to crystallize the significant value created since the acquisition of EXPERF, following a strong growth trajectory, while further strengthening Groupe Bastide's financial structure. This all-cash transaction will support continued deleveraging, reduce financial expenses, and improve the financial leverage ratio (post-IFRS 16), which is expected to stand slightly above 2.5x post-transaction, compared with 2.77x as of December 31, 2025.

Given the expected timing of deconsolidation, this disposal will not have a material impact on reported revenue for the current financial year (ending June 30, 2026). Groupe Bastide confirms its full-year guidance of at least €510 million in revenue, with an operating margin of around 9.0%.

Oddo BHF acted as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Groupe Bastide and ADVANT Altana as legal advisor.

Sapio Group was supported by Goodwin Procter LLP as legal advisor and Eight Advisory as financial and tax advisors. Marsh supported the insurance due diligence.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including information and consultation with employee representative bodies.

"We are pleased to have signed the agreement to acquire the EXPERF," says Mario Paterlini, CEO of the Sapio Group. "This acquisition marks another important milestone in our strategy which aims at delivering sustainable growth in Europe, particularly in the healthcare sector, which is experiencing strong momentum. With its well-established footprint across France, EXPERF will be a booster to our consolidation strategy and expansion in the country."

"The disposal of EXPERF once again demonstrates our ability to maximize and realize the value of our assets through a disciplined asset rotation strategy," said Vincent Bastide, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Bastide. This transaction is fully in line with our ongoing commitment to deleveraging the Group, while supporting EXPERF in its next phase of development under its new shareholder."



About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 8 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology.

Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).



About Sapio Group

Founded in 1922 in Monza (Italy), Sapio is an Italian multinational controlled 51% by the Dossi and Colombo families and 49% by Air Products and Chemicals (USA). The Group operates in the industrial, medicinal gases and home care sector in Italy, France, UK, Germany, Slovenia, Turkey, Spain, Portugal and the United States with a workforce of approximately 3.000 employee and 300 thousand patients assisted in Europe every year. Sapio, whose turnover will exceed €1 billion once this acquisition is completed, will further expand its activities in France, where it is already operating with Homeperf and Synapse SAS. With this transaction the footprint of Sapio in France will significantly develop to more than €140 million in revenues in the country.



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2025-2026 annual revenue on Thursday, September 3, 2026 after the close of trading



CONTACTS

Groupe Bastide Actus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

www.bastide-groupe.fr

Analystes-Investisseurs

Hélène de Watteville

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Presse - Médias

Déborah Schwartz

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Sapio Group

Luca Primavera

T. +39 3357247417

luca.primavera@sapio.it

www.grupposapio.it

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