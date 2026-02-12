Anzeige
BASTIDE: Organic growth of 8.2% in first-half 2025-2026: Confirmed excellent growth momentum in home healthcare services: 9.2% / Accelerated growth in the Homecare business, up 6.5% // 2025-2026 targets confirmed

Caissargues, February 12, 2026 - Groupe Bastide, a leading European provider of home healthcare services, has published its revenue for first-half 2025-2026, ending December 31, 2025.

In € millions2024-2025 published2024-2025 restated*2025-2026
published		Change
First-quarter revenue133.8116.9126.3+8.0%
Second-quarter revenue141.5124.1134.1+8.0%
First-half revenue (at December 31)275.2241.1260.4+8.0%

* Revenue restated for discontinued operations (IFRS 5): Baywater, Cica Plus, Cicadum, Dorge Medical, Dyna Medical, Medsoft

Groupe Bastide's business maintained very strong momentum in the second quarter of 2025-2026, with revenue increasing 8.0% to €134.1 million (up 8.1% on an organic basis[1]).

Home healthcare services (Respiratory, Nutrition-Perfusion-Diabetes-Stomatherapy) sustained a solid organic growth rate of 7.9% over the period, despite the impact of the 5% price cut in the sleep apnea segment effective since April 1, 2025, representing 60.9% of revenue.

Growth in the Homecare business is accelerating, with organic growth of 8.4% in the second quarter (compared with 4.7% in first-quarter 2025-2026), underpinned by the positive trend in the healthcare institutions business.

This quarter-on-quarter performance saw half-year revenue climb 8.0% to €260.4 million, of which 8.2% on an organic basis.


Breakdown of first-half revenue by business

Homecare: Revenue amounted to €101.4 million, up 6.5%, driven by the momentum of rental activities in the healthcare institutions and stores businesses.

  • In the healthcare institutions business, revenue amounted to €46.7 million, up 12.2%. This strong growth results from the exceptional contribution of certain contracts, the strong performance of the more profitable rental activities, which are at the heart of the Group's strategy, and gains in a number of smaller markets.
  • Stores/online revenue amounted to €54.7 million, up 2.1%, boosted by an upturn in rental activities in the stores business and online sales.

The Respiratory business maintained its excellent performance, with revenue up 11.0% on an organic basis to €85.9 million (up 10.4% as reported, due to the decrease in the Canadian dollar and the pound sterling against the euro). In France, despite the impact of the 5% price cut in the sleep apnea segment, effective since April 1, 2025, momentum remains strong with organic growth of 8.3% thanks to market share gains in a buoyant segment. Internationally, business momentum is particularly robust, with organic growth of 21%, driven by the effects of the new contract in British Columbia in Canada, as well as excellent momentum from Oxystore in Italy and Intus in the United Kingdom.

The Nutrition-Perfusion-Diabetes-Stomatherapy business reported revenue of €73.0 million, up 7.2%, thanks to the double-digit growth of the Diabetes business and the recovery of the Stomatherapy business resulting from the Group's restructuring efforts.


2025-2026 outlook

The structural growth of the market, combined with Groupe Bastide's competitive positioning, enables the Group to confirm its cautious target of annual revenues of at least €510 million for the 2025?2026 fiscal year, while maintaining an operating margin of around 9.0%.

In addition, the impact of asset disposals completed in the first half, together with careful management of working capital and investments, will support the Group's ongoing debt reduction and improvement in financial ratios, with net debt/EBITDA expected to drop below 3 by December 31, 2025.


NEXT PUBLICATION:

Half-yearly 2025-2026 results on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 after the close of trading


About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 8 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).


CONTACTS

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press - Media
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35


APPENDICES

In € millionsH1 2024-2025H1 2025-2026
Published revenue275.2260.4
Removal of Baywater from the scope of consolidation-23.4
Removal of CICA Plus from the scope of consolidation-0.8
Removal of Cicadum from the scope of consolidation-2.3
Removal of Belgian entities from the scope of consolidation-4.9
Removal of Medsoft from the scope of consolidation-3.0
Restated revenue241.1

[1]Organic growth calculated at constant exchange rates and based on a comparable scope of consolidation: 2024-2025 figures restated for the contribution of assets sold within the last 12 months and assets classified as held for sale.

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96565-ca-s1-2025-2026-vdef-eng.pdf

