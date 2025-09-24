BASTIDE: Groupe Bastide completes the sale of Baywater Healthcare to Sapio Group

Caissargues, September 24, 2025

In line with the timetable set out in its 30 June 2025 communication announcing the agreement to sell Baywater Healthcare, a leading player in the UK respiratory care market, to Sapio Group, Groupe Bastide today announced that it has completed the sale of its UK subsidiary.

Since its acquisition by Groupe Bastide in 2018, Baywater Healthcare has doubled in size, with revenue growing from €27 million in 2017 to nearly €60 million in 2024-2025 (pro forma including the full-year contribution of recently won contracts in London and East of England).

"This transaction illustrates our asset management strategy: since its acquisition, Baywater has doubled in size; its divestment, at a key moment, enables us to crystallize the value created while significantly reducing the Group's debt. This success confirms the relevance of our targeted acquisition strategy and our ability to fully develop the potential of acquired companies, maximizing their value over time," commented Vincent Bastide, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Bastide.

