Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907048 | ISIN: FR0000035370 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DJ
Stuttgart
24.09.25 | 09:39
24,550 Euro
-1,21 % -0,300
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,35025,35018:39
Actusnews Wire
24.09.2025 18:23 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BASTIDE: Groupe Bastide completes the sale of Baywater Healthcare to Sapio Group

Caissargues, September 24, 2025

In line with the timetable set out in its 30 June 2025 communication announcing the agreement to sell Baywater Healthcare, a leading player in the UK respiratory care market, to Sapio Group, Groupe Bastide today announced that it has completed the sale of its UK subsidiary.

Since its acquisition by Groupe Bastide in 2018, Baywater Healthcare has doubled in size, with revenue growing from €27 million in 2017 to nearly €60 million in 2024-2025 (pro forma including the full-year contribution of recently won contracts in London and East of England).

"This transaction illustrates our asset management strategy: since its acquisition, Baywater has doubled in size; its divestment, at a key moment, enables us to crystallize the value created while significantly reducing the Group's debt. This success confirms the relevance of our targeted acquisition strategy and our ability to fully develop the potential of acquired companies, maximizing their value over time," commented Vincent Bastide, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Bastide.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

2024-2025 annual results on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 after the close of trading

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 8 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press - Media
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2xwaJRrlmyax2uckpuYamKZam+XmZGbmGKVmmdta5bFamljnGuSaJ2ZZnJllmlq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94144-finalisation-cession-baywater-veng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.