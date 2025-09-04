BASTIDE: 2024-2025 revenue target met // 2024-2025 revenue from continuing operations: EUR 491 million, up 8% ( EUR 561 million, excluding impact of disposals)

Caissargues, September 4, 2025

Groupe Bastide has published its annual revenue for 2024-2025. In accordance with IFRS 5, reported revenue relates exclusively to continuing operations, and no longer includes revenue from subsidiaries sold or in the process of being sold (CICA Plus, Medsoft, Cicadum, Dyna Médical, Dorge and Baywater). For purposes of comparison with the previous fiscal year, the Group presents 2023-2024 revenue restated for the same scope.

In € millions 2023-2024 published 2023-2024 restated (IFRS 5) 2024-2025

published (IFRS 5) Change Q1 revenue 125.9 106.1 116.8 +10.0% Q2 revenue 134.6 114.5 124.0 +8.4% Q3 revenue 134.7 117.3 125.1 +6.7% Q4 revenue 134.5 117.0 125.3 +7.1% Annual revenue 529.7 455.0 491.2 +8.0%

To facilitate comparison, revenue figures for 2023-2024 have been restated for discontinued operations (IFRS 5). See appendices.

The following table also shows how revenue compares with the guidance given at the beginning of the fiscal year prior to the year's disposals. The Group is perfectly in line with its objectives.

In € millions Continuing operations Discontinued operations Total Guidance Annual revenue 491.2 69.5 560.7 At least 560

Fourth quarter 2024-2025 revenue

Groupe Bastide maintained excellent business momentum in the fourth quarter, with revenue of €125.3 million, up 7.1% as reported and up 7.2%[1] on an organic basis.

The more technical business activities (Respiratory, Nutrition-Perfusion-Stomatherapy-Diabetes) (61% of the business) maintained solid organic growth of 9.9% despite a 5% price cut in the sleep apnea segment effective April 1, 2025. Homecare (accounting for 39% of the business) recorded organic growth of 3.1% in the fourth quarter.

The fourth-quarter performance drove annual reported revenue up 8.0%, to €491.2 million, entirely attributable to organic growth. The Group has thus confirmed its excellent growth momentum and its ability to outperform its markets.

Breakdown of published 2024-2025 revenue

Homecare: revenue totaled €191.8 million, up 4.3% both as reported and based on a comparable scope of consolidation.

In the local authorities business, Groupe Bastide posted revenue of €85.3 million, up 5.3%, confirming its solid positioning. The Group has enjoyed great momentum in its more profitable rental activities, which remain central to its strategy.

business, Groupe Bastide posted revenue of €85.3 million, up 5.3%, confirming its solid positioning. The Group has enjoyed great momentum in its more profitable rental activities, which remain central to its strategy. In stores/online, revenue amounted to €106.5 million, up 3.5%, lifted by a 4.1% increase in Store sales thanks to solid growth in rental activities and a recovery in pure sales. As a reminder, two stores were closed during the second half of 2023-2024, and a third was sold to a franchisee during the first quarter of 2024-2025 as part of a store network optimization and franchisee restructuring strategy.

With revenue up 12.6% (up 12.8% on an organic basis) to €160.3 million, the Respiratory business continued its excellent performance, and now accounts for 54% of homecare services. The Group is continuing to increase its market share in France. Operations in Canada remained buoyant, with growth nearing 15%, despite not yet benefitting fully from the territorial expansion in British Columbia. In Italy, Oxystore demonstrated excellent momentum.

The "Nutrition-Perfusion-Stomatherapy-Diabetes" business posted revenue of €139.2 million, up 8.1%, led by the market share gains of the Diabetes business.

2024-2025 profitability target and 2025-2026 outlook

In view of the good performance recorded in the fourth quarter, Groupe Bastide confirms its 2024-2025 target recurring operating margin of 9.1% for the full scope of consolidation, including activities classified as discontinued operations.

The recently announced disposals (including Baywater, as well as Dorge Medic and Dyna Médical in Belgium, Medsoft and Cicadum in France), all settled in cash, will be completed by the end of H1 2025-2026 and will significantly reduce Groupe Bastide's net debt, lower its financial expenses, and bring financial leverage (post IFRS 16) below 3x compared with the ratio of 3.48x recorded at December 31, 2024.

For 2025-2026, the Group is maintaining its target of generating over €500 million in revenue, underpinned by good business momentum, despite the impact of price cuts in the sleep apnea segment. This target will be further outlined when the annual results are published.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

2024-2025 annual results on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 after the close of trading

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 8 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe Bastide Actus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

www.bastide-groupe.fr

Analyst-Investor

Hélène de Watteville

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Press - Media

Déborah Schwartz

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

APPENDICES

In € millions 2023-2024 2024-2025 Published revenue 529.7 491.2 Impact of acquisitions in 2023-2024 - Removal from the scope of consolidation of Distrimed since December 2023 (5.4) Store closures (1.4) Discontinued operations (68.0) Restated revenue 455.0

[1]Organic growth calculated at constant exchange rates and based on a comparable scope of consolidation: 2023-2024 figures restated for the contribution of assets sold within the last 12 months and assets classified as held for sale.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lmhwZ8aXY2iaypybkp5samFsbG6XyGXJZmfGx2lxaJqUaGyRlmtnapnIZnJknWdv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93829-ca-t4-2024-2025-vdef-eng.pdf