Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
WKN: 907048 | ISIN: FR0000035370
Frankfurt
28.10.25 | 15:29
25,500 Euro
+0,39 % +0,100
28.10.2025
BASTIDE: 2025-2026 financial calendar

Caissargues, October 28, 2025

EventsDates*
2025-2026 Q1 RevenueThursday November 13, 2025
2025-2026 H1 RevenueThursday February 12, 2026
2025-2026 H1 ResultsWednesday March 18, 2026
2025-2026 Q3 RevenueThursday May 14, 2026
2025-2026 Full-Year RevenueThursday September 3, 2026
2025-2026 Full-Year ResultsWednesday October 21, 2026

* Subject to modification, press releases are published after market closes.


NEXT PUBLICATION:

First-quarter 2025-2026 revenue on Thursday, November 13, 2025 after the close of trading.

A
bout Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in eight countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press - Media
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZlxk8eblGyayZttap5tl2hrZptmlZbKbpSWm2GdYsmYbJ+SmJpoaJbIZnJlnWps
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94856-calendrier-des-publications-2025-2026-eng.pdf

