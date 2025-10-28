BASTIDE: 2025-2026 financial calendar

Caissargues, October 28, 2025
|Events
|Dates*
|2025-2026 Q1 Revenue
|Thursday November 13, 2025
|2025-2026 H1 Revenue
|Thursday February 12, 2026
|2025-2026 H1 Results
|Wednesday March 18, 2026
|2025-2026 Q3 Revenue
|Thursday May 14, 2026
|2025-2026 Full-Year Revenue
|Thursday September 3, 2026
|2025-2026 Full-Year Results
|Wednesday October 21, 2026
bout Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical
Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in eight countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).
CONTACTS
|Groupe Bastide
|Actus Finance
|
Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
|
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
|
Press - Media
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
