BASTIDE: Organic growth of 8.3% in first-quarter 2025-2026: Sustained growth in home healthcare services, up 10.7% / Homecare business up 4.7%, driven by the healthcare institutions business (up 8.5%)

Caissargues, November 13, 2025 - Groupe Bastide, a leading European provider of home healthcare services, has published its revenue for first-quarter 2025-2026, ending September 30, 2025.

In € millions 2024-2025

published 2024-2025

restated (IFRS 5)* 2025-2026

published Change First-quarter revenue 133.8 116.9 126.3 +8.0%

* Revenue restated for discontinued operations (IFRS 5): Baywater, Cica Plus, Cicadum, Dorge Medical, Dyna Medical, Medsoft



Solid organic growth of 8.3% in first-quarter 2025-2026

Groupe Bastide posted a solid first-quarter performance with revenue of €126.3 million, representing organic growth[1] of 8.3% (up 8.0% as reported).

Despite the impact of the 5% price cut in the sleep apnea segment, effective since April 1, 2025, home healthcare services (Respiratory, Nutrition-Perfusion-Diabetes-Stomatherapy), which represent 61.3% of Group revenue, maintained a high organic growth rate of 10.7%.

The Homecare business continued to post solid performance, recording organic growth of 4.7% over the quarter, driven by good momentum across all businesses and the strong performance of the healthcare institutions business.



Breakdown of revenue by business

Homecare: Revenue amounted to €49.0 million, up 4.7%, driven by the momentum of rental activities in the local authorities and stores segments.

In the healthcare institutions business, revenue came in at €22.0 million, up 8.5%. This high growth, which is expected to return to normal levels over the coming quarters, is the result of both the excellent performance of the more profitable rental businesses at the heart of the Group's strategy, and gains in a number of smaller markets.

business, revenue came in at €22.0 million, up 8.5%. This high growth, which is expected to return to normal levels over the coming quarters, is the result of both the excellent performance of the more profitable rental businesses at the heart of the Group's strategy, and gains in a number of smaller markets. Stores/online revenue amounted to €27.0 million, up 1.7%, boosted by an upturn in rental activities in the stores segment and online sales.

The Respiratory business maintained its excellent performance, with revenue up 11.7% on an organic basis to €41.5 million (up 10.8% as reported, due to the decrease in the Canadian dollar against the euro). Despite the impact of the 5% price cut in the sleep apnea segment, effective since April 1, 2025, momentum remains strong in France with growth of almost 10%, reflecting market share gains in a buoyant segment. Internationally, Groupe Bastide reported a robust level of business with growth of over 20%, with a ramp up in Canada driven by the effects of the new contract in British Columbia, and an excellent performance from Oxystore in Italy and Intus in the United Kingdom.

The Nutrition-Perfusion-Diabetes-Stomatherapy business reported revenue of €35.8 million, up 9.5%, thanks to the momentum of the Diabetes business and the recovery of the Stomatherapy business resulting from the Group's restructuring efforts.



2025-2026 outlook

This solid start to the year confirms our cautious target of annual revenue of at least €510 million, coupled with a stable margin of around 9.0%. As a reminder, this forecast takes into account the full-year impact of the 5% price cut in the sleep apnea segment, effective April 1, 2025, and a further 4% reduction scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2026.

As a result of the structural growth of the markets in which Bastide operates, combined with its restructuring and cost control efforts and renewed financial flexibility, the Group is confident in its ability to pursue a profitable growth trajectory and further reduce its debt.



NEXT PUBLICATION:

Half-yearly 2025-2026 revenue on Thursday, February 12, 2026 after the close of trading.



About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 8 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).



