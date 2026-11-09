Gold Exploration in Iceland, Nickel from Waste in Italy | Aurania CEO Keith Barron
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Gold Exploration in Iceland, Nickel from Waste in Italy | Aurania CEO Keith Barron
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|18:46
|Gold Exploration in Iceland, Nickel from Waste in Italy | Aurania CEO Keith Barron
|Gold Exploration in Iceland, Nickel from Waste in Italy | Aurania CEO Keith Barron
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|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AURANIA RESOURCES LTD
|0,155
|-17,55 %