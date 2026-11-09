

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study has found that more than one-third of babies diagnosed with peanut allergies may outgrow the condition within a few months.



The research, published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, involved supervised food tests to find out whether babies diagnosed with peanut allergies could safely eat peanuts. During these tests, doctors gave the infants small amounts of peanut protein and slowly increased the quantity while watching for allergic reactions.



Researchers reviewed the medical records of 1,275 babies in Australian public hospitals who had experienced a reaction to peanuts before turning one year old. The study, conducted between April 2024 and October 2025, found that the babies were first examined by allergy specialists at a median age of 10 months.



The initial diagnosis was based on two factors - a history of an allergic reaction to peanuts and positive results from allergy tests. These included skin-prick tests, which check for reactions after a small amount of peanut extract is placed on the skin, and blood tests that look for antibodies against peanut proteins.



Of the 1,275 babies, 778 underwent another test about six months after their first allergic reaction. At this stage, their median age was 13 months. They received upto seven doses of peanut protein, starting with 15 milligrams and gradually increasing to 1,300 milligrams. Each dose was given 15 minutes apart under medical supervision.



The results showed that more than one-third of the babies who underwent the test could tolerate peanut protein without developing any allergic symptoms.



Researchers also highlighted the importance of conducting these food tests before starting oral immunotherapy. This treatment involves giving patients small, carefully measured amounts of the food they are allergic to. The quantity is gradually increased under medical supervision to help the body build tolerance and reduce the risk of reactions following accidental exposure.



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