Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that members of its management team will participate in three investor conferences during November and December 2026.

Management will discuss Ucore's rare earth separation strategy and progress toward commercial deployment of RapidSX at the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC").

"Our focus is on moving RapidSX from demonstration to commercial deployment at the Louisiana SMC," said Pat Ryan, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ucore. "These conferences provide an opportunity to discuss that work directly with investors and explain our planned next steps in building North American rare earth processing capacity."

Conference Schedule

Deutsche Bank Global Space and Defense Tech Summit

Tuesday and Wednesday, November 17 and 18, 2026 | New York City

The summit connects executives and investors across space and defense technology through panels, investor meetings and networking. Peter Manuel, Ucore's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend at Deutsche Bank Center in New York City.

B. Riley Securities Convergence Conference

Wednesday, December 2, 2026 | New York City

The Energy, Power, Infrastructure conference brings together institutional investors and companies in mining, nuclear energy and digital infrastructure. Ucore's participation includes investor meetings and an analyst-hosted roundtable. The event is invitation-only.

Emerging Growth Conference

Wednesday, December 9, 2026 | 4:10 to 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time

Virtual presentation | Pat Ryan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Pat Ryan will deliver a 10-minute corporate update for shareholders and prospective investors. Emerging Growth is an online conference connecting public company management with individual and institutional investors, investment advisers and analysts.

Register for Ucore's December 9 presentation: Attend online

To request meetings at the Deutsche Bank or B. Riley conferences, investors should contact the organizer or their institutional sales representative. Access and scheduling are subject to each organizer's requirements.

Consultant Engagements

The Company also announces the following consultant engagements, pursuant to which, among other things, the consultants referenced below have agreed to provide certain investor relations services in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). These engagements remain subject to acceptance by the Exchange.

Investing News Network

The Company has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc., doing business as Investing News Network ("INN"). INN, a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, has been providing independent news and investor education since 2007 through its platform at www.investingnews.com. INN has been engaged for a three-month term, effective November 9, 2026, for a one-time payment of CAD$25,000. No equity consideration will be paid in connection with this engagement. As of the date of this press release, INN does not hold any securities of the Company.

Eric Goldstein

The Company has entered into an investor relations and advisory services agreement with Eric Goldstein (the "Consultant"), an independent contractor based in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA. The Consultant will provide investor relations and communications support services. The agreement is for an initial six-month term, effective November 9, 2026, at a monthly fee of US$6,000, with the option to renew for additional six-month terms by mutual agreement. Either party may terminate the agreement without cause upon 60 days' written notice or for material breach by the other party if such breach is not cured within 10 days after written notice of the breach. In connection with the engagement, the Company will grant the Consultant 150,000 stock options, subject to the acceptance of the Exchange. The options will be exercisable into common shares at a price of $2.14 per share and will expire five years from the grant date of November 9, 2026. One-third of the options will vest after six months, with one-third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested. The Consultant is currently a minority shareholder of the Company.

MZ Group

The Company has entered into an investor relations consulting agreement with MZHCI, LLC, a MZ Group company ("MZ Group"), based in Columbus, Georgia, USA. MZ Group will provide investor relations, investor engagement and communications support services. The agreement is for an initial six-month term, effective November 9, 2026, at a monthly fee of US$15,000, and will automatically renew for successive 12-month terms unless either party delivers to the other party at least 60 days' prior written notice of non-renewal before the end of the then-current term. Notwithstanding the foregoing, MZ Group may also terminate the agreement upon written notice if the Company fails to pay, in a timely manner, the compensation contemplated by the agreement and described herein. In connection with the engagement, the Company will grant MZ Group 200,000 stock options, subject to the acceptance of the Exchange. The options will be exercisable into common shares at a price of $2.14 per share and will expire five years from the grant date of November 9, 2026. One-third of the options will vest after six months, with one-third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested. As of the date of this press release, MZ Group does not hold any securities of the Company.

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About Ucore Rare Metals Inc

Ucore develops technologies for separating rare earth elements and critical metals. The Company is advancing RapidSX at its Commercialization and Demonstration Facility in Kingston, Ontario, and working toward commercial deployment at its Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex in Alexandria, Louisiana. Its strategy is to help diversify North American rare earth supply through processing capacity and industry partnerships. Ucore also controls the Bokan-Dotson Ridge rare earth project in Southeast Alaska.

Ucore trades on the Exchange under the symbol "UCU" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "UURAF". For more information, visit www.ucore.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements about the ability of the above-referenced consultants to heighten capital market awareness and understanding of Ucore or achieve any of the other aforementioned potential or anticipated benefits that may be derived from the Company's engagement of these consultants, Ucore's anticipated conference participation, investor outreach, consultant services and plans to commercialize RapidSX and develop the Louisiana SMC. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assume that conference schedules and management availability remain substantially unchanged, contracted services are delivered as contemplated, and the Company obtains the financing, permits, feedstock, equipment and personnel required to execute its plans. Actual outcomes may differ materially because of scheduling changes, service-provider performance, financing constraints, permitting or construction delays, technology scale-up challenges and other business or other risks, including risks relating to the Company failing to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals (including the acceptance of the Exchange) and the engagement of the above-referenced consultants on the terms described herein. Further risks are described in Ucore's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon unduly. Except where required by law, Ucore undertakes no obligation to update them.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323195