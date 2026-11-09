

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $38.050 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $115.547 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Trade Desk, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.337 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $735.965 million from $739.433 million last year.



The Trade Desk, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $38.050 Mln. vs. $115.547 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $735.965 Mln vs. $739.433 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 755 M



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