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CN

WKN: A3DJ9P | ISIN: CA1364271017 | Ticker-Symbol: EO0
Frankfurt
09.11.26 | 09:04
0,120 Euro
-0,83 % -0,001
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CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0990,14819:59
ACCESS Newswire
09.11.2026 22:38 Uhr
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Canadian North Resources Inc.: Announces Extension for Closing of Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Canadian North" or the "Company") (TSXV:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0) (E-O-zero)) announces that further to the Company's News Release issued August 26, 2026 announcing the Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes, the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for an extension of the filing deadline with the Exchange to December 9, 2026.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Kaihui Yang
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 905-565-5968 ext 260
Email: info@cnresources.com

SOURCE: Canadian North Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/announces-extension-for-closing-of-private-placement-of-convertible-promissory-no-1249161

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.