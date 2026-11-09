Canadian North Resources Inc.: Announces Extension for Closing of Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Canadian North" or the "Company") (TSXV:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0) (E-O-zero)) announces that further to the Company's News Release issued August 26, 2026 announcing the Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes, the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for an extension of the filing deadline with the Exchange to December 9, 2026.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Kaihui Yang

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 905-565-5968 ext 260

Email: info@cnresources.com

SOURCE: Canadian North Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/announces-extension-for-closing-of-private-placement-of-convertible-promissory-no-1249161