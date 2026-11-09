

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release September figures for household spending and current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Household spending is expected to add 0.3 percent on month and fall 3.1 percent on year after rising 0.1 percent on month and falling 3.1 percent on year in August. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 3.354 trillion yen, down from 4.062 trillion yen in the previous month.



Australia will see October results for the surveys of business confidence and business conditions, as well as November data for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac. In September, the confidence index had a score of -13 and conditions were at -1. In October, the sentiment index was down 4.7 percent on month.



Malaysia will provide September numbers for industrial production; in August, production was up 5.0 percent on year.



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