Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: ZEISS to expand myopia solutions in China with NMPA's approval of ZEISS PT LUNANA phakic intraocular lens

ZEISS to expand myopia solutions in China with NMPA's approval of ZEISS PT LUNANA phakic intraocular lens

ZEISS Medical Technology showcased at CIIE its next-generation aspheric phakic intraocular lens (pIOL) PT LUNANA to address myopia in China, a growing major public health challenge for the region.

Research shows: China has an estimated 600 million people with myopia; a growing number are entering adulthood with myopia: roughly two in three (67.2%) people aged 15 to 19 have myopia and 9.5% have high myopia, according to a recent systematic review. 1





China has an estimated 600 million people with myopia; a growing number are entering adulthood with myopia: roughly two in three (67.2%) people aged 15 to 19 have myopia and 9.5% have high myopia, according to a recent systematic review. China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved ZEISS PT LUNANA, the first in the Phakic Technology (PT) family of phakic IOLs.





(NMPA) has approved ZEISS PT LUNANA, the first in the Phakic Technology (PT) family of phakic IOLs. CIIE unveiling: ZEISS showcased the PT LUNANA pIOL at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China.





ZEISS showcased the PT LUNANA pIOL at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China. In China, for Global: Prioritizing its mission to develop innovative solutions in China, the new ZEISS PT LUNANA pIOL was developed by Wuxi Carl Zeiss Vision Pro Medical Technology Co., Ltd, a joint venture of ZEISS in China, and is set to be manufactured locally.

JENA, Germany, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced its plans to extend ZEISS's established portfolio of solutions for addressing myopia with the recent approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for the PT LUNANA phakic IOL from ZEISS.

NMPA approval represents the company's first step in establishing the ZEISS phakic IOL portfolio. ZEISS PT LUNANA pIOL brings together ZEISS's cutting-edge optical technology and global ophthalmic workflow leadership with local expertise, R&D and manufacturing capabilities. ZEISS showcased its new pIOL at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, with plans for its release in the coming year. ZEISS PT LUNANA pIOL features a next-generation aspheric optical design, AQUAFLEX hydrophilic polymer material and a broad selection of lens sizes and power options.

"As the impact of myopia continues to grow in China, advancing new solutions has never been more important. ZEISS PT LUNANA reflects our commitment to address this need through continued innovation, expanded treatment options and by enabling a more personalized approach to vision correction," says Andreas Völker, Head of the Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit, ZEISS Medical Technology. "The approval of ZEISS PT LUNANA represents more than a product milestone; it underscores our ambition to innovate in China and help shape a future where more people have access to advanced solutions for myopia."

"The strong momentum of the Chinese market is driving ZEISS's 'In China, for Global' innovation strategy," says Martin Fischer, President and CEO of ZEISS Greater China. "As we work with local partners to build an open and collaborative innovation ecosystem, ZEISS PT LUNANA exemplifies the success of this approach, combining breakthrough optical design with local agile responsiveness to support higher standards of vision health."

Myopia is a major public health challenge in China

China has an estimated 600 million people with myopia, with particularly strong demand for refractive surgery among young and middle-aged adults. As a growing number of young people enter adulthood with moderate-to-high myopia, the need for individualized refractive-care pathways will only grow. Recent research shows that two in three (67.2%) people aged 15 to 19 in China have myopia, with 9.5% having high myopia, according to a recent systematic review.1

The Work Plan for Accelerating the Provision of High-Quality and Efficient Eye Health Services (2026-2030) calls for increased coverage of effective refractive error correction. As one of the mainstream procedures for refractive correction, phakic IOL surgery has undergone more than three decades of clinical validation and gained widespread recognition among physicians and patients. However, as expectations increase for visual quality, demand for surgical options and interest in alternatives continue to rise, options for advanced phakic IOLs remain relatively limited. ZEISS PT LUNANA pIOLs were developed to address this gap, offering myopic patients in China a new, personalized option for refractive correction.

The ZEISS PT LUNANA pIOL is the first step in establishing a broader phakic IOL portfolio, driven by the company's rich optical heritage combined with local expertise and R&D. The first public showing at the CIIE marks the company's plans to expand its comprehensive refractive solutions, providing physicians with more vision correction options for a wider group of patients.

"Since the introduction of phakic IOLs, both physicians and patients have been looking forward to more diverse and innovative products and technologies. The debut of ZEISS PT LUNANA in China in the coming year will not only allow patients to benefit from this innovation firsthand but also will provide ophthalmologists with an opportunity to gain valuable clinical experience early on and strengthen their influence in cutting-edge academic research," said Professor Zhou Xingtao, President of the Eye and ENT Hospital of Fudan University, Shanghai.

ZEISS to extend refractive portfolio, expanding options for high-quality vision

ZEISS offers options for managing myopia throughout a person's lifetime, from Myocare lenses for children, Ortho-K lenses, and glasses through to refractive correction, such as SMILE pro from ZEISS, and intraocular lenses. Patients seeking refractive correction options who are not suitable for laser correction may face challenges in finding a suitable solution for their individual eye conditions. ZEISS PT LUNANA integrates aspheric optical design into its next generation phakic IOL and features AQUAFLEX hydrophilic polymer material, designed for flexibility, clarity and stability. The phakic IOL will accommodate a wide range of myopia levels, as well as benefit and may provide a refractive correction option for patients with thin corneas or high myopia, who may not be candidates for laser vision correction.

Each patient's eyes are unique, making precise, individualized fitting essential for phakic IOLs. Professor Wang Xiaoying, Chief Physician at the Eye and ENT Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai, emphasized that the ZEISS PT LUNANA pIOL offers a considered selection of seven lens sizes and 0.25-diopter increments, enabling physicians with greater choice when selecting a lens for individual patient needs. She added, "It supports physicians in their procedures and can help patients feel confident in their treatment choice."

Michael Achtelik, Global Head of Business Sector, Refractive Lasers, ZEISS Medical Technology, explained, "The NMPA approval in China marks an important step in our journey to bring the ZEISS phakic IOL portfolio to ophthalmic customers worldwide. By combining ZEISS' global expertise in precision optics and refractive workflows with local manufacturing expertise and market insights close to our customers in China, we are strengthening our ability to deliver more personalized solutions for patients across China."

ZEISS PT LUNANA has completed pre-market clinical trials and two years of follow-up at nine Grade 3A hospitals in China. ZEISS plans to commercialize this product in China first in 2027 and eventually will bring the platform to the global stage.

1. Pan W, Saw SM, Wong TY, Morgan I, Yang Z, Lan W. Prevalence and temporal trends in myopia and high myopia children in China: a systematic review and meta-analysis with projections from 2020 to 2050. Lancet Reg Health West Pac. 2025 Jan 27;55:101484. doi: 10.1016/j.lanwpc.2025.101484

PT LUNANA and AQUAFLEX are trademarks of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. Trademark registration status may vary by country.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates to not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals' content.?The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

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Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and SDAx of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med.

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