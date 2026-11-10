Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest") announces that the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders of ArcWest Exploration Inc. (the "Company") will be held at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, 27th Floor, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia on December 4, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. PDT, for the following purposes:

To receive the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and the report of the auditor. To set the number of directors at five. To elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year. To appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board to determine the amount of their remuneration. To ratify and approve the continuation of the 10% rolling number share option plan, as described in the accompanying management information circular (the "Circular"). To consider and, if thought advisable, approve an ordinary resolution approving amendments to the Company's articles. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof.

The Notice of Meeting and Circular for the Meeting (the "Meeting Materials") have been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders wishing to obtain the Meeting Materials by email may send their requests to Rebecca Moriarty, Chief Financial Officer of ArcWest at rmoriarty@arcwestexploration.com, phone: 604-638-3695.

ArcWest announces that it has granted a total of 650,000 stock options to certain directors of the Company, entitling them to purchase one common share for each option held at a price of $0.10 per share and valid for a period of five years. The options are subject to vesting provisions whereas ¼ of the Options will vest immediately upon grant and ¼ every six months thereafter.

About ArcWest Exploration Inc.

ArcWest Exploration is a project generator focused on porphyry copper-gold exploration opportunities throughout western North America. The company is in possession of seven copper-gold projects throughout BC's premier porphyry copper-gold districts. These include ArcWest's Todd Creek and Oweegee Dome projects, which are two of the largest and most prospective land positions for copper gold exploration in BC's prolific Golden Triangle. Oweegee Dome (jointly owned with Gold Strike Resources) neighbours Seabridge Gold's supergiant KSM-Iron Cap-Snowfield porphyry copper-gold deposit and Todd Creek (100% owned by ArcWest) adjoins Newmont's Brucejack mine property. ArcWest's Oweegee Dome and Rip projects are currently being advanced through earn-in and joint venture agreements. By conducting partner funded exploration on multiple exploration projects simultaneously, ArcWest's chances of discovery are enhanced while exposing shareholders to minimal dilution. The company is managed by an experienced technical team with a track record of discovery and a reputation for attracting well-funded senior partners, including Freeport-McMoRan, Robert Friedland group companies, ITOCHU, Antofagasta and Teck.

"Tyler Ruks"

Tyler Ruks, President and CEO.

This news release contains statements about ArcWest's expectations and are forward-looking in nature. As a result, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although ArcWest believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and ArcWest undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

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