Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 copper-gold ("Cu-Au") exploration programs. Using the project generator model, the company is advancing seven copper-gold projects throughout British Columbia's premier porphyry copper-gold districts.

As of September 23, 2026, ArcWest remains in a strong financial position with $2.7 million hard dollars in the treasury. The company has no warrants, significant insider ownership and a low burn rate.

Todd Creek

ArcWest's 100% owned, 23,737 hectare Todd Creek Cu-Au project adjoins Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Gold Mine property, one of the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world, and is located approximately 40 km southeast of Seabridge Gold's KSM-Iron Cap Cu-Au deposits, which is one of the largest Au-Cu concentrations in North America. The Todd Creek project, which is fully permitted for drilling, is host to a 13 km N-S corridor of highly gossanous, variably altered volcanic rocks of Early Jurassic age that are host to multiple porphyry Cu-Au and VMS targets that are highly deserving of additional exploration. These include multiple zones of Cu-Au mineralized quartz-hematite-jasper-chalcopyrite veining and associated breccias (South and Fall Creek zones), which ArcWest interpret as the suspected products of underlying or nearby porphyry Cu-Au systems. The South and Fall Creek vein/breccia systems are host to the best historical drill intercepts on the property to date, including the following:

South Zone: 3.6 grams per tonne Au and 0.27% Cu over 29.75m from 59.5m in drill hole NTC88-19 (Figure 1);

Ice/Fall Creek Zone: 3.47 g/t Au and 0.73% Cu over 31.85m, from 29.3m in drill hole 88-22 (Figure 2)

It is ArcWest's view that the downplunge extents of the South Zone and Fall Creek quartz-hematite/jasper-chalcopyrite vein/breccia systems and proximal polymetallic breccia dikes remain to be properly tested for underlying porphyry Cu-Au systems. Recently announced drill results from Kingfisher Metals' Highway 37 project demonstrate that potentially similar zones of quartz-sulfide-jasperoid veins/breccia and polymetallic veining overlie newly discovered porphyry Cu-Au mineralization at the Hank target area. Kingfisher's Highway 37 project is situated approximately 100 km north of Todd Creek and is underlain by volcanic rocks that are broadly coeval with those at Todd Creek.

Recent re-logging of select 2025 Todd Creek drill holes by ArcWest has identified a previously unrecognized, intensely quartz-sericite-pyrite altered and strongly veined intrusion near the base of hole TDC25-03 in the Fall Creek/Ice Creek area (Figure 3), situated only 400 m to the southwest of the Fall Creek vein/breccia system. High density veining within this newly recognized intrusion comprises pyrite and porphyry-like quartz-pyrite veins with local pyrite centrelines (Figure 4). Host volcanic rocks are strongly quartz-sericite-pyrite altered with abundant disseminated pyrite and pyrite veining. Strongly anomalous Au-Bi-Te persists from the appearance of the intrusion to end of hole. This newly recognized intrusion marks the first definitive evidence of a hydrothermal-magmatic system in the Fall Creek-Ice Creek area, and bolsters ArcWest's thesis that nearby Cu-Au mineralized quartz-hematite-jasper-chalcopyrite veins/breccias and associated polymetallic breccia dikes at Fall Creek, the downplunge extents of which remain to be properly tested by drilling, could be the products of an underlying/nearby porphyry Cu-Au system. Nearby resistivity (low) and chargeability (high) anomalies (Figure 3), comprising the most intense geophysical anomalies identified during the 2023 Todd Creek geophysical program, remain untested by drilling. An untested MT anomaly is present below these chargeability and resistivity features, suggesting that this highly prospective target area potentially extends to depth. Multiple, additional porphyry Cu-Au and VMS targets exist on the Todd Creek project, including a largely unexplored zone at the south end of the property comprising lithocap root zone-like alteration, associated pyrite/quartz-pyrite stockwork and nearby intermediate sulfidation-like veining (Figure 5). ArcWest is currently in discussions with multiple mining companies regarding a potential transaction concerning the Todd Creek project. The Todd Creek technical presentation is available for download from the following link:

Todd Creek Presentation

Sparrowhawk

Since launching a takeover bid for Pacific Booker and its Morrison Cu-Au deposit in BC's Babine porphyry Cu-Au district, American Eagle Gold has continued with consolidation of third party tenures in the immediate vicinity of the Morrison deposit. ArcWest's nearby Sparrowhawk project comprises one of the most significant land packages in the district, including multiple porphyry Cu-Au targets that are highly deserving of additional exploration. In addition, recently staked Sparrowhawk claims cover the proposed tailings facility site for the Morrison Cu-Au deposit (Pacific Booker). These claims (Figure 6) are situated only 1 km to the southwest of American Eagle's Nak Cu-Au project, which is currently being explored with funding from South32, Teck and Eric Sprott. Sparrowhawk claims also cover the proposed sites for waste and tailings management facilities for Glencore's past-producing Bell-Granisle mines, which remain host to significant Cu-Au resources and have highly underpublicized exploration potential. Fieldwork completed at Sparrowhawk in 2026 included continued soil sampling on ArcWest ground in the vicinity of Amarc's SW2 target. ArcWest has received expressions of interest in Sparrowhawk from multiple parties, and is currently in discussions regarding a potential transaction concerning the project. The Sparrowhawk technical presentation is available for download from the following link:

Sparrowhawk Presentation

Rip

Drilling has been completed at ArcWest's 100% owned Rip project, which is situated 30 km northeast of Imperial Metals' past-producing Huckleberry mine and Surge Copper's advanced stage Ootsa and Berg projects. A total of 1654 m of drilling was completed, comprising 5 holes in largely till covered areas, testing underlying geophysical targets for associated porphyry copper centres. Assays are pending. The 2026 drill program was fully funded by Copper Quest Exploration (formerly Interra Copper) as per the Rip earn-in agreement (see ArcWest press release, December 8th, 2023).

Lemare and Teeta Creek

ArcWest's road accessible Lemare and Teeta Creek Cu-Au projects are situated only 30 km to the south of Northisle Copper and Gold's PEA stage North Island Cu-Au project, which has recently been selected for accelerated permitting by BC's Critical Minerals Office. Multiple porphyry Cu-Au exploration targets exist on both projects, including a largely untested lithocap at Lemare and a significant, untested zone of chalcopyrite mineralized stockwork hosted by intensely QSP altered quartz-feldspar porphyritic intrusions at Teeta Creek (Gap target). A significant chargeability anomaly (high) has been identified beneath the Gap target area, suggesting potential for the discovery of porphyry Cu-Au mineralization beneath Teeta Creek valley (Figure 7). Recent work at Lemare by ArcWest suggests that significant potential exists for the discovery of porphyry Cu-Au mineralization below the Lemare lithocap. A creek (Dumortierite Creek) which exposes the roots of the Lemare lithocap contains chalcopyrite mineralized breccias with remnant potassic alteration (hosted by variably altered volcanic rocks), in addition to local, previously unrecognized, strongly chlorite-epidote-pyrite altered porphyritic intrusions. Collectively, this suggests that the lithocap-porphyry transition is exposed at moderate to low elevations on the property. The Lemare and Teeta Creek projects are permitted for drilling and are currently under review by multiple, potential funding partners. The Teeta Creek and Lemare technical presentations are available for download from the following links:

Teeta Creek Presentation

Lemare Presentation

About ArcWest Exploration Inc.

ArcWest Exploration is a project generator focused on porphyry copper-gold exploration opportunities throughout western North America. The company is in possession of seven copper-gold projects throughout BC's premier porphyry copper-gold districts. These include ArcWest's Todd Creek and Oweegee Dome projects, which are two of the largest and most prospective land positions for copper-gold exploration in BC's prolific Golden Triangle. Oweegee Dome (jointly owned with Gold Strike Resources) neighbours Seabridge Gold's supergiant KSM-Iron Cap-Snowfield porphyry copper-gold deposit and Todd Creek (100% owned by ArcWest) adjoins Newmont's Brucejack mine property. ArcWest's Oweegee Dome and Rip projects are currently being advanced through earn-in and joint venture agreements. By conducting partner funded exploration on multiple exploration projects simultaneously, ArcWest's chances of discovery are enhanced while exposing shareholders to minimal dilution. The company is managed by an experienced technical team with a track record of discovery and a reputation for attracting well-funded senior partners, including Freeport-McMoRan, Robert Friedland group companies, ITOCHU, Antofagasta and Teck.

Qualified Person

ArcWest's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nigel Luckman, PGeo, Chief Operating Officer, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Investors are cautioned that ArcWest Exploration Inc. has not verified the data from the KSM-Iron Cap, Brucejack, Bell-Granisle, Morrison, Island Copper and North Island deposits or Kingfisher Metal's Highway 37 project. Further, the presence and style of mineralization on these properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the ArcWest Exploration Inc. property. Historical assays from drill programs on its properties have not been verified by ArcWest but have been cited from sources believed to be reliable. Assay results reported by ArcWest in this news release range from trace amounts to the values stated.

It should be noted that the historical estimates by Noranda for the South Zone (Todd Creek) were made by a source believed to be reliable. However, the estimates have not yet been independently verified according to The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum standards. The resource estimate is presented for historical purposes only. Therefore, the Company is not treating the estimate as a National Instrument 43-101 defined resource, and the historical estimate should not be relied upon.

This news release contains statements about ArcWest's expectations and are forward-looking in nature. As a result, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although ArcWest believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and ArcWest undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316163