Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 copper-gold ("Cu-Au") exploration programs. Using the project generator model, the company is advancing seven copper-gold projects throughout British Columbia's premier porphyry copper-gold districts.

As of May 4th, 2026, ArcWest remains in a strong financial position with $3.1 million hard dollars in the treasury. The company has no warrants, significant insider ownership and a low burn rate.

Highlights

Drilling is now underway at ArcWest's 100% owned Rip project, which is situated 30 km northeast of Imperial Metals' past-producing Huckleberry mine and Surge Copper's advanced stage Ootsa and Berg projects. The 2000 m program is fully funded by Copper Quest Exploration (formerly Interra Copper) as per the Rip earn-in agreement (see ArcWest press release, December 8th, 2023).

American Eagle Gold has made a takeover bid for Pacific Booker and its Morrison Cu-Au deposit in BC's Babine porphyry Cu-Au district. ArcWest's nearby Sparrowhawk project comprises one of the most significant land packages in the district, including multiple porphyry Cu-Au targets that are highly deserving of additional exploration. In addition, recently staked Sparrowhawk claims cover the proposed tailings facility site for the Morrison Cu-Au deposit (Pacific Booker). These claims (Figure 1) are situated only 1 km to the southwest of American Eagle's Nak Cu-Au project, which is currently being explored with funding from South32, Teck and Eric Sprott. In addition, Sparrowhawk claims also cover the proposed sites for waste and tailings management facilities for Glencore's past-producing Bell-Granisle mines, which remain host to significant Cu-Au resources and have highly underpublicized exploration potential.

Multi-year area based drill permits have now been issued for ArcWest's Lemare Lake and Teeta Creek Cu-Au projects in northern Vancouver Island. These projects are situated only 30 km to the south of Northisle Copper's PEA stage North Island Cu-Au project, which has recently been selected for accelerated permitting by BC's Critical Minerals Office. Multiple porphyry Cu-Au exploration targets exist on both projects. Property tours with potential funding partners have been completed.

Freeport-McMoRan has relinquished its option on ArcWest's Todd Creek Cu-Au project. ArcWest's 100% owned, 21,700 hectare Todd Creek Cu-Au project adjoins Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Gold Mine property, one of the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world, and is located approximately 40 km southeast of Seabridge Gold's KSM-Iron Cap Cu-Au deposits, which is one of the largest Au-Cu concentrations in North America. Todd Creek is permitted for drilling and contains multiple porphyry Cu-Au and VMS targets that are highly deserving of additional exploration. ArcWest thanks Freeport-McMoRan and its exploration team for its support at Todd Creek over the past three field seasons. The company will soon commence discussions with potential funding partners for Todd Creek.

Rip

ArcWest's 100% owned Rip copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) project is situated in central British Columbia approximately 30 km northeast of Imperial Metals' past-producing Huckleberry mine and Surge Copper's advanced stage Ootsa and Berg projects. The project is currently being advanced with funding from Copper Quest Exploration (formerly Interra Copper) as per the Rip earn-in agreement (see ArcWest press release, December 8th, 2023).

A predominantly till covered area at Rip is host to two significant geophysical targets (Figure 2). The North and South targets comprise separate airborne magnetic anomalies (highs), that are both flanked by "doughnut" shaped chargeability anomalies (highs), a signature observed in porphyry copper systems. First phase drill testing at Rip in 2024 (funded by Copper Quest Exploration) confirmed that a largely covered geophysical anomaly at the North target defines a Cu-Mo mineralized porphyry system. Here, zones of anomalous Cu-Mo mineralization are hosted in multiple phases of porphyritic intrusions and associated vein stockwork, with drill hole RP24-001 intersecting 24.6m of 0.13% Cu and 109ppm Mo. While most assays are only anomalous in Cu-Mo, the presence of intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration and strongly developed vein sets resembling D veins indicates the presence of a significant porphyry system at the North target that has only been partially tested. The 2026 drill program at Rip will focus on a first phase drill test of the South target, in addition to follow up drilling designed for untested portions of the North target. ArcWest looks forward to working with Copper Quest to explore these targets in 2026, which is anticipated to include a minimum 2000 m drill program (see Copper Quest press release, October 14th, 2025).

The Rip technical presentation is available for download here.

Sparrowhawk

ArcWest's road accessible, 100% owned Sparrowhawk project surrounds Glencore Canada's past producing Bell and Granisle open pit mines and extends to the north, where recently staked ArcWest claims now also cover the proposed tailings facility site for Pacific Booker's advanced stage Morrison project (Figure 1). American Eagle Gold, with backing from Teck and South32, has recently launched a takeover bid for Pacific Booker and its Morrison Cu-Au project.

Significant Cu-Au resources remain at Bell and Granisle, including 378 Mt indicated @ 0.36% Cu and 0.15 g/t Au and 85 Mt inferred @ 0.29% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au (Glencore 2023 Resources and Reserves report, p. 12). The Morrison Cu-Au deposit has a proven plus probable reserve of 224.25 Mt with an average grade of 0.33% Cu, 0.163 g/t Au and 0.004% Mo in addition to inferred resources totaling 56 Mt 0.40% Cu, 0.21g Au/t and 0.005% Mo (Robertson et al, 2009). The Bell and Morrison deposits remain open for expansion at depth. In contrast to many porphyry Cu-Au systems in British Columbia, Bell and Morrison have yet to undergo deep drilling to test for underlying, higher grade cores. ArcWest's mineral claims cover proposed sites for waste and tailings management facilities for a potential Bell restart in addition to covering the proposed tailings facility site for the advanced stage Morrison project. American Eagle's Nak porphyry Cu-Au project is situated only 1 km to the northeast of ArcWest's newly staked Morrison tailings site claims. Sparrowhawk also adjoins Amarc Resources' Duke porphyry Cu-Au project, which is being advanced with funding from Boliden Minerals Canada.

Sparrowhawk contains multiple targets for Bell-Granisle-Morrison-like porphyry Cu-Au systems. For example, the undrilled Ben target area, situated only 7 km northeast of the Bell pit, comprises a predominantly covered zone of intensely argillic/quartz-sericite-pyrite altered volcano-sedimentary rocks that is underlain by a magnetic anomaly (a relative high). Leached and strongly altered host lithologies at the Ben zone are host to a zone of variably developed quartz-limonite stockwork veining with local chalcopyrite occurrences that has been traced for at least 200 m N-S and is open for expansion in multiple directions. Samples from this undrilled zone have returned assays up to 0.68% Cu. ArcWest interprets the undrilled Ben zone as a leached cap to a potential, underlying porphyry Cu-Au system.

ArcWest has completed first phase mapping and sampling on its recently staked Morrison area claims, which cover the proposed tailings facility site for Pacific Booker's feasibility stage Morrison Cu-Au project. Forestry road construction on the claims has created new exposures that, to the best of ArcWest's knowledge, were not accessible to previous operators in the area. Mapping and sampling in the area by ArcWest has discovered float comprising chalcopyrite mineralized, potassic altered biotite-feldspar porphyry with anomalous Cu-Au. A magnetic anomaly exists up-ice of the float discovery. ArcWest plans to conduct additional fieldwork on these claims in 2026, with the objective of tracing Cu-Au mineralized float to source, and ground truthing the nearby geophysical anomaly.

The Sparrowhawk technical presentation is available for download here.

Todd Creek

ArcWest's 100% owned, 21,700 hectare Todd Creek Cu-Au project adjoins Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Gold Mine property, one of the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world, and is located approximately 40 km southeast of Seabridge Gold's KSM-Iron Cap Cu-Au deposits, which is one of the largest Au-Cu concentrations in North America. Todd Creek was previously being advanced with funding from Freeport-McMoRan as per an earn-in agreement announced March 10th, 2023. Freeport has relinquished its option to earn an interest in Todd Creek. ArcWest is now seeking new funding partners for the advancement of the project.

The Todd Creek project is host to a 13-kilometre-long zone of strongly gossanous, variably altered, predominantly Early Jurassic volcanic rocks and contained Cu-Au mineral occurrences (Todd Creek alteration corridor; "TCAC") that are broadly coeval with the nearby Brucejack and KSM-Iron Cap epithermal Au-Ag and porphyry Cu-Au systems, respectively (Figure 3). The TCAC contains multiple, highly underexplored porphyry Cu-Au and VMS targets, with potential for the discovery of multiple Cu-Au +/- polymetallic mineralized centres. The TCAC remains open for expansion in multiple directions.

Within the TCAC, Cu-Au ± polymetallic occurrences are widespread, however, historical drilling has been focused on just a few discrete linear mineralized zones (South and Fall Creek zones) testing for shallow high-grade precious metal systems. These historical drill holes defined a number of Cu-Au mineralized structures to shallow depth:

South Zone: 3.6 grams per tonne Au and 0.27% Cu over 29.75m from 59.5m in drill hole NTC88-19 (Figure 4);

Ice/Fall Creek Zone: 3.47 g/t Au and 0.73% Cu over 31.85m, from 29.3m in drill hole 88-22 (Figure 5)

High grade Cu-Au intersected in historical drilling at the South and Fall Creek Zones is associated with quartz-hematite-chalcopyrite veining and associated breccias. South Zone is host to a non-43-101 compliant historic resource calculated by Noranda Inc. ("Noranda") totaling 207,000 tonnes grading 5.48 g/t Au (Hemlo Gold Mines, 1988 Annual Report). The South Zone is open in multiple directions. At Fall Creek, steeply dipping, Cu-Mo-Au enriched breccia dikes with sharp contacts occur in close proximity to the epithermal quartz-hematite-chalcopyrite veins and breccias. ArcWest interprets epithermal-like Cu-Au mineralization at South Zone and Fall Creek as "leakage" from potential, underlying porphyry Cu-Au systems. The core areas of the South Zone and Fall Creek epithermal-like vein and breccia systems are host to the highest Cu-Au grades ever encountered in drilling on the Todd Creek property. Despite this, the downplunge extents of these zones and nearby Cu-Mo-Au mineralized breccia dikes (Fall Creek) remain to be tested for underlying porphyry Cu-Au systems. Drill testing in 2025 in the South Zone and Fall Creek areas involved large, along-strike step outs from the main vein/breccia systems, and did not adequately test the root zones of these important fluid pathways for potential, underlying porphyry Cu-Au systems.

In addition to the South and Fall Creek Zones, multiple underexplored porphyry Cu-Au and VMS targets exist on the property. These are discussed in detail in the Todd Creek technical presentation. A number of select target areas are summarized below:

South Zone - Acid Pit

A zone of intense, alunite - pyrophyllite - diaspore - dickite - kaolinite bearing advanced argillic alteration ("Acid Pit") is situated approximately 500 m to the west and uphill of the strongly Cu-Au mineralized South Zone quartz-hematite-chalcopyrite vein/breccia system (Figure 6). Acid Pit is underlain by a significant coincident chargeability and resistivity anomaly. Despite its proximity to the strongly Cu-Au mineralized South Zone vein/breccia system and the presence of a strong, underlying geophysical anomaly, the Acid Pit target area remains completely untested by drilling.

Orange Mountain North

2025 drilling at Orange Mountain North (TDC25-02) intersected epithermal-style veins transitioning into deeper porphyry-style Cu-bearing vein sets within a broad QSP-altered volcanic package. Locally, leucite bearing volcanic rocks with sheeted chalcopyrite veins were intersected (Figure 7). A historical drill hole collared upslope intersected banded quartz-magnetite-sulfide centre-line veins within similarly quartz-sericite-pyrite ("QSP") altered rocks (Figure 8). Together, the distribution of epithermal and porphyry-style vein sets, the associated QSP alteration, and the presence of leucite-bearing volcanic rocks are consistent with a high-level expression of a porphyry Cu-Au system at depth that may have alkalic affinities. Induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys have not yet been completed over the Orange Mountain target area, and the overall geometry and extent of the sulfide system remains poorly constrained. Large coincident colour and satellite SWIR sericite anomalies exist on the west side of Orange Mountain; several of these prospective areas remain to be ground truthed. The Orange Mountain target area also remains open to the north, with strongly QSP altered volcanic rocks and associated barite veining documented in stations situated greater than 2 km north of drill sites.

Orange Mountain Main

In 2025, Drill hole TDC25-09 completed the first ever drill test of the base of the main Orange Mountain gossan. The hole, located approximately 650 m south of TDC25-02 (Orange Mountain North) and 330 m lower in elevation (Figure 8) in a previously undrilled area, targeted a magnetotelluric ("MT") anomaly and intersected variably developed Cu-Au-As semi-massive to massive pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization and quartz-sulfide veining over a 68 m interval (from 520 m to 588 m) hosted by intensely QSP-altered volcanic rocks (Figure 9). The presence of significant sulfide mineralization confirms that Cu-Au mineralization extends beneath the Orange Mountain gossan into an area untested by historical drilling. The vertical and lateral extent of this newly discovered sulfide system remains open. Induced polarization geophysical surveys have yet to be completed over the discovery area.

Ice Creek

2025 Drilling at Ice/Fall Creek intersected sulfide-rich alteration adjacent to a striking modeled resistivity low, supporting the prospectivity of an untested geophysical target (Figure 10). Drill holes TC25-03 and TC25-05 intersected quartz-sericite-pyrite-altered volcanic rocks with locally intense alteration and very high sulfide contents (Figure 11 ) . TC25-05 intersected Cu-Au mineralization associated with quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins and breccias but did not intersect the projected downdip extension of bonanza-grade Au-Cu mineralization discovered at surface in 2023 (262 grams per tonne Au and 2.46% Cu, sample L615119). The 2025 drill holes did not test the most intense portions of adjacent modeled chargeability and resistivity anomalies that underlie the Ice/Fall Creek area (Figure 10 ) . However, TC25-03 was drilled just outside the margin of a <250 ohm-m resistivity low, where the hole intersected intervals with very high sulfide contents and strongly anomalous Au, Bi, tellurium ("Te"), and selenium ("Se") concentrations. These results suggest that the hole tested the outer halo of a potentially more strongly mineralized system associated with the untested core of the resistivity anomaly (Figure 10). An underlying, untested MT anomaly further indicates potential for continuation of the hydrothermal system at depth.

Pyrophyllite Zone

The Pyrophyllite Zone represents a large, mostly untested advanced-argillic alteration and associated quartz-pyrite stockwork system with characteristics consistent with a potential porphyry Cu-Au environment. At the south end of the property, advanced argillic alteration associated with the Pyrophyllite Zone and the recently identified Pyrophyllite South target defines a broad alteration system (Figure 12). Within this system, the most pronounced quartz-pyrite stockwork development has been mapped along a roughly 800 m N-S by 300 m E-W corridor with sparse outcrop between Pyrophyllite South and the main zone. The combined zones are covered by post-mineral volcanic rocks to the west and by the Todd Creek glacier to the east, indicating that the system remains open for expansion in multiple directions. ArcWest interprets quartz-pyrite stockwork within the corridor as potential porphyry-style D veins overprinted by pyrophyllite, suggesting potential for an underlying or adjacent porphyry Cu-Au centre. Despite hosting the highest density of stockwork veining on the property and being situated only 2.5 km south of high-grade Cu-Au mineralization at South Zone, this large prospective target area has yet to undergo induced polarization or magnetotelluric geophysical surveys and has only been tested by a single historical drill hole.

The Todd Creek technical presentation is available for download here.

Oweegee Dome

The 31,077-hectare Oweegee Cu-Au project is situated approximately 45 km east of Seabridge Gold's giant KSM-Iron Cap porphyry Cu-Au deposits as well as Tudor Gold's Treaty Creek Au-Ag-Cu project. The Oweegee Dome Cu-Au project is jointly owned (60%-40%) by Goldstrike Resources (formerly Santana Resources) and ArcWest Exploration, respectively. Goldstrike and ArcWest are seeking potential partners to further advance the project, which is fully permitted for drilling.

The Oweegee project contains multiple untested porphyry Cu-Au targets that are highly deserving of additional exploration. For example, the undrilled Tarn target area at the north end of the property is host to a 1.5 km long gossan comprising variably sericite-pyrite altered volcanic rocks, dikes and associated breccias; a magnetic anomaly (high) underlies the zone. Recently discovered polymetallic, magnetite rich skarn mineralization is present at the south end of the Tarn gossan. Variably leached, sericite-pyrite altered dikes and associated breccias to the north of the skarn have returned assays up to 0.78 g/t Au. ArcWest interprets the undrilled Tarn target area as the product of a potential underlying porphyry Cu-Au system.

The Oweegee technical presentation is available for download here.

Eagle

ArcWest's road accessible, 100% owned 2,530 hectare Eagle project is situated in the heart of BC's prolific Quesnel trough copper-gold porphyry belt mid-way between the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine of Centerra Gold and the advanced stage Kwanika copper-gold development project of Northwest Copper. The Eagle project is fully permitted for drilling and is available for option.

Cu-Au mineralized magmatic-hydrothermal breccias at Eagle are exposed in multiple areas throughout the property. Historical drill testing of these breccias intercepted significant Cu-Au mineralization in multiple holes (e.g., 17.9 m of 0.82% Cu, 0.47 g/t Au and 4.11 g/t Ag in drill hole EA-91-12 and 27.28 m of 0.87% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au and 3.85 g/t Ag in drill hole EA-91-06). Covered areas along strike and flanking the breccias are host to undrilled geophysical anomalies. These geophysical anomalies are locally overlain by strong Cu in soil geochemical anomalies with multiple soil samples returning assays > 1000 ppm Cu.

The Eagle technical presentation is available for download here.

Lemare

ArcWest's road accessible Lemare Cu-Au project is situated in northern Vancouver Island, approximately 30 km south of two significant porphyry Cu-Au deposits, including BHP's past producing Island Copper mine and Northisle Copper's PEA stage North Island Cu-Au project. The Lemare project is permitted for drilling and is available for option.

Variably altered mafic to felsic volcanic rocks at Lemare are host to multiple Cu±Au±Mo and polymetallic occurrences over a 5 x 3 km area; these are interpreted as manifestations of a potential, buried porphyry copper system. A broad zone of argillic and advanced argillic alteration (pyrophyllite±kaolinite±diaspore±zunyite), at the South Gossan Zone ("SGZ") on the southeast side of the property is interpreted as a remnant lithocap to a porphyry system. On the north side of the SGZ, historical sampling in the undrilled Dumortierite Creek target area documents high grade Cu±Au mineralization over a 120 m section, with multiple grab samples returning assays > 1% Cu. According to historical reports, this mineralized zone, untested by drilling, is hosted by strongly chlorite-magnetite altered volcanic rocks. The transition from advanced argillic to mineralized chlorite-magnetite alteration (CMG) is typical of northern Vancouver Island porphyries, and suggests that the lithocap-porphyry transition is exposed at low elevations on the Lemare property. Recently completed petrography on undrilled, chalcopyrite mineralized breccias from the Dumortierite Creek zone has identified relict potassic alteration, suggestive of proximity to an underlying porphyry Cu-Au system (Figure 13). The Lemare lithocap has only been tested by a single 114m drill hole, LM92-04 (at -50°, drilled to a vertical depth of 87m), intersecting vesicular rhyolite flows and fragmentals with pervasive sericitization, minor silica flooding and abundant pyrite (up to 25%), occurring as vesicle fillings and disseminations.

The Lemare technical presentation is available for download here.

Teeta Creek

ArcWest's 100% owned 11,867 hectare Teeta Creek porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag project is situated in northern Vancouver Island approximately 30 km south of two significant porphyry Cu-Mo-Au deposits, including BHP's past producing Island Copper mine and Northisle Copper's PEA stage North Island Cu-Au project. The Teeta project is permitted for drilling and is available for option.

The Teeta Creek project is host to a 5 Ma porphyry Cu-Mo-Au system that is the product of ridge subduction; a tectonic process believed to play a key role in the genesis of some the world's largest porphyry copper systems (Hollings, 2005). Multiple historical drill holes in the valley floor returned significant copper intercepts, including assays up to 0.35% Cu over 67.1 meters in 75-1 and 0.23% Cu over 87 m in 68-3; the 450 m wide zone ("Gap Zone") in between these historical drill holes remains virtually unexplored. Mapping and sampling by ArcWest of creek bed outcrops in the underexplored Gap Zone has identified an undrilled zone of Cu-Mo-Au mineralized porphyry style stockwork veining hosted by intensely QSP altered quartz-feldspar porphyritic intrusions and associated breccias. A subsequent induced polarization geophysical survey identified a strong, open ended (> 40 mV/V) chargeability anomaly beneath the undrilled stockwork zone that extends to the north and south. Mapping and sampling, coupled with results of the IP geophysical survey, suggests that the footprint of the Teeta Creek porphyry Cu-Mo-Au system might be greater than previously thought, potentially extending beneath ridges that define the northern and southern extents of Teeta Creek valley.

The Teeta Creek technical presentation is available for download here.

Cautionary Notes

Drill Intersections: Intervals reported in this news release represent drill lengths. True widths of the mineralized intervals are not known.

Grab Samples: Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the Todd Creek property.

Historical Results: Historical drill intercepts and assay results reported in this news release have not been verified by ArcWest Exploration Inc. and should not be relied upon. Such information is considered historical in nature and is provided for context only. True widths of historical intercepts are unknown.

References

Glencore. (2024). GLENCORE Resources and Reserves report 2023. Retrieved from https://www.glencore.com/.rest/api/v1/documents/static/a53e27b1-6025-4ef2-9be8-f3be543dfb26/GLENCORE-Resources-and-Reserves-report-2023.pdf

Hollings P, Cooke D, Clark A. Regional geochemistry of Tertiary igneous rocks in central Chile: Implications for the geodynamic environment of giant porphyry copper and epithermal gold mineralization. Economic Geology. 2005 Aug 1;100(5):887-904.

Robertson, J., Siepka, A., Wells, P. (2009-03-12): NI 43-101 Technical Report - Feasibility Study - Morrison Copper/Gold Project

About ArcWest Exploration Inc.

ArcWest Exploration is a project generator focused on porphyry copper-gold exploration opportunities throughout western North America. The company is in possession of seven copper-gold projects throughout BC's premier porphyry copper-gold districts. These include ArcWest's Todd Creek and Oweegee Dome projects, which are two of the largest and most prospective land positions for copper-gold exploration in BC's prolific Golden Triangle. Oweegee Dome (jointly owned with Gold Strike Resources) neighbours Seabridge Gold's supergiant KSM-Iron Cap-Snowfield porphyry copper-gold deposit and Todd Creek (100% owned by ArcWest) adjoins Newmont's Brucejack mine property. ArcWest's Oweegee Dome and Rip projects are currently being advanced through earn-in and joint venture agreements. By conducting partner funded exploration on multiple exploration projects simultaneously, ArcWest's chances of discovery are enhanced while exposing shareholders to minimal dilution. The company is managed by an experienced technical team with a track record of discovery and a reputation for attracting well-funded senior partners, including Freeport-McMoRan, Robert Friedland group companies, ITOCHU, Antofagasta and Teck.

Qualified Person

ArcWest's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nigel Luckman, PGeo, Chief Operating Officer, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Investors are cautioned that ArcWest Exploration Inc. has not verified the data from the KSM-Iron Cap, Brucejack, Bell-Granisle, Morrison, Island Copper and North Island deposits. Further, the presence and style of mineralization on these properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the ArcWest Exploration Inc. property. Historical assays from drill programs on its properties have not been verified by ArcWest but have been cited from sources believed to be reliable. Assay results reported by ArcWest in this news release range from trace amounts to the values stated.

It should be noted that the historical estimates by Noranda for the South Zone (Todd Creek) were made by a source believed to be reliable. However, the estimates have not yet been independently verified according to The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum standards. The resource estimate is presented for historical purposes only. Therefore, the Company is not treating the estimate as a National Instrument 43-101 defined resource, and the historical estimate should not be relied upon.

This news release contains statements about ArcWest's expectations and are forward-looking in nature. As a result, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although ArcWest believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and ArcWest undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297410

Source: ArcWest Exploration Inc.