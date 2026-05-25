Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to adopt the semi-annual reporting framework pursuant to BC Instrument 51-933, which provides eligible venture issuers in British Columbia with relief from certain interim filing requirements under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

As a result, the Company will not file interim financial statements, related management's discussion and analysis or related officer certifications for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. The Company's next interim financial disclosure will instead be filed for the six-month period ending June 30, 2026, in accordance with the timelines prescribed under applicable securities legislation.

The Company confirms that it satisfies the eligibility criteria under BC Instrument 51-933, including that it is a venture issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with a principal regulator in British Columbia, is current with all continuous disclosure filings, and is not subject to any ongoing or contemplated transactions, financing activities, reverse takeovers or developments that could reasonably be expected to affect its eligibility to rely on the relief.

Notwithstanding the adoption of the semi-annual reporting framework, the Company remains subject to all applicable timely disclosure obligations and continuous disclosure requirements under securities legislation, including the requirement to disclose material changes in the affairs of the Company on a timely basis.

"Tyler Ruks"

Tyler Ruks, Chief Executive Officer and President and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298636

Source: ArcWest Exploration Inc.