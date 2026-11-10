

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fujikura Ltd. (FJK.F) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY180.289 billion, or JPY108.87 per share. This compares with JPY67.147 billion, or JPY40.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 55.2% to JPY867.433 billion from JPY558.994 billion last year.



Fujikura Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY180.289 Bln. vs. JPY67.147 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY108.87 vs. JPY40.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY867.433 Bln vs. JPY558.994 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 196.86 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.768 T



All EPS are basic



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