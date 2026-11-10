

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (S19.F) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY90.073 billion, or JPY335.02 per share. This compares with JPY53.940 billion, or JPY198.12 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 34.8% to JPY1.056 trillion from JPY783.361 billion last year.



Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY90.073 Bln. vs. JPY53.940 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY335.02 vs. JPY198.12 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.056 Tn vs. JPY783.361 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 599.25 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.135 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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