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WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:05
2,540 Euro
+11,40 % +0,260
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5402,84009:23
Dow Jones News
10.11.2026 08:21 Uhr
241 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions 
10-Nov-2026 / 06:50 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Daily Share Buyback Transactions 
 
DATE:  November 9, 2026 

Within the scope of the share buyback program initiated pursuant to the resolution of our Bank's Board of Directors 
dated November 3, 2026, our Bank repurchased GARAN shares with a 
 
total nominal value of TL 2,635,128 on Borsa Istanbul on November 9, 2026, at prices ranging from TL 144.30 to TL 
150.00 per share, with a weighted average price of TL 147.8833 per 
 
share. The total consideration for these transactions amounted to TL 389,691,320.80 and the repurchased shares 
represent 0.0627% of our Bank's share capital. 

As of 09 November 2026, the total nominal value of the shares repurchased under the share buyback program amounts to TL 
11,259,918, representing 0.2681% of the Company's share capital. 

Code of Share    Transaction Nominal Value of Shares   Ratio To   Transaction Price Privileges, If Any, 
Subject to Buy-back Date    Subject to Transaction (TRY) Capital (%)  (TRY / Unit)   Associated With These 
                                               Shares 
 
 
GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 04.11.2026 2.474.579          0,05892    137,385      - 
 
GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 05.11.2026 2.686.000          0,06395    140,781      - 
 
GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 06.11.2026 3.464.211          0,0825    141,966      - 
 
GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 09.11.2026 2.635.128          0,0627    147,883      -

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 449036 
EQS News ID:  2431326 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2431326&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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