

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (9984.T) reported a first half net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 768.0 billion yen compared to profit of 2.9 trillion yen, prior year. Loss per share was 136.83 yen compared to profit of 509.89 yen, prior year.



For the six-month period ended September 30, 2026, net sales were 4.24 trillion yen, an increase of 13.3% from prior year. Net sales increased in the SoftBank segment and the AI Computing segment.



SoftBank Group shares are trading at 3,872 yen on Tokyo Exchange, up 13.88%.



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