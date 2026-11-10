

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 5-day lows of 177.51 against the euro and 212.58 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 177.23 and 212.26, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 158.12 and 193.23 from Monday's closing quotes of 157.391 and 192.66, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slid to 5-day lows of 109.48 and 89.16 from yesterday's closing quotes of 109.38 and 88.94, respectively.



The yen slipped to 111.99 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 111.86.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 178.00 against the euro, 214.00 against the pound, 159.00 against the greenback, 194.00 against the franc, 111.00 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 113.00 against the loonie.



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