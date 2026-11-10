Scandic Hotels Group AB: Scandic publishes pro forma financial information following the acquisition of Dalata's hotel operations

Scandic Hotels Group today publishes indicative pro forma financial information following the acquisition of Dalata's hotel operations that was completed on 2 November 2026. The information covers the twelve months ended 30 September 2026 and reflects the combined operations as if the acquired hotel operations had been owned throughout the period.

Combined pro forma revenue amounted to SEK 30,415 million and adjusted EBITDA to SEK 3,353 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.0%. Pro forma earnings per share, adjusted for financing costs, amounted to SEK 6.65.

Financial pro forma (LTM as per 30 September 2026)

SEK million unless otherwise stated Scandic Dalata Combined group Revenue 22,876 7,539 30,415 Adjusted EBITDA 2,509 844 3,353 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.0% 11.2% 11.0% Net profit 1,152 532 1,431 Earnings per share, SEK 5.35 2.47 6.65 Average room rate (ARR), SEK 1,306 1,640 1,372 Occupancy 64.7% 80.2% 67.4% Revenue per available room (RevPAR), SEK 844 1,316 925 Rental costs, % of revenue 29.8% 25.8% 28.8%

Assumptions and adjustments

Dalata numbers relate to the acquired hotel operations, excluding the effects of IFRS 16. The information is unaudited and does not constitute guidance for future performance.

Adjustments have been made to reflect (i) new hotel lease agreements with Pandox, (ii) realised central administration savings related to senior management functions and specialist roles of

75 MSEK, (iii) elimination of management fees during the business restructuring of Dalata, (iv) financing costs under the new financing agreement for the combined group (initially 500 MEUR, with annual amortisation of 39 MEUR), and (v) transaction costs.

Additional information

The pro forma numbers will be presented at Scandic's presentation for the third quarter of 2026, which will be presented today at 09:00 AM CET. Participate in the telephone conference here or the webcast here. The report, presentation and webcast will be available on www.scandichotelsgroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

Rasmus Blomqvist, Director Investor Relations, Scandic Hotels Group

Email: rasmus.blomqvist@scandichotels.com

Telephone: +46 702 335 367

About Scandic Hotels Group

Scandic Hotels Group is one of Northern Europe's leading hospitality companies, bringing together Scandic's portfolio of hotel brands, Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels in a network of more than 320 hotels across 150 destinations in eleven markets. With strong Nordic roots and a growing European presence, the Group combines leading local market positions, complementary expertise and a diverse brand portfolio to serve both business and leisure travellers.? Driven by a long-standing commitment to sustainability and responsible business, Scandic Hotels Group integrates environmental and social responsibility throughout its operations and business strategy. Through its loyalty program, Scandic Friends, the Group connects millions of guests across its brands while creating great hotel experiences. With a broader geographic reach, a diverse brand portfolio and a clear focus on long-term value creation, Scandic Hotels Group continues to grow through new hotel developments, strategic partnerships and strong guest relationships. Scandic Hotels Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.scandichotelsgroup.com.