Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GBC-Kursziel 1,42 USD bis Juni 2027, die 200 % Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABGP | ISIN: SE0007640156 | Ticker-Symbol: 10H
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:03
9,525 Euro
+2,20 % +0,205
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6309,64511:17
9,6359,64011:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 07:35 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandic Hotels Group AB: Scandic publishes pro forma financial information following the acquisition of Dalata's hotel operations

Scandic Hotels Group today publishes indicative pro forma financial information following the acquisition of Dalata's hotel operations that was completed on 2 November 2026. The information covers the twelve months ended 30 September 2026 and reflects the combined operations as if the acquired hotel operations had been owned throughout the period.

Combined pro forma revenue amounted to SEK 30,415 million and adjusted EBITDA to SEK 3,353 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.0%. Pro forma earnings per share, adjusted for financing costs, amounted to SEK 6.65.

Financial pro forma (LTM as per 30 September 2026)

SEK million unless otherwise stated

Scandic

Dalata

Combined group

Revenue

22,876

7,539

30,415

Adjusted EBITDA

2,509

844

3,353

Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.0%

11.2%

11.0%

Net profit

1,152

532

1,431

Earnings per share, SEK

5.35

2.47

6.65

Average room rate (ARR), SEK

1,306

1,640

1,372

Occupancy

64.7%

80.2%

67.4%

Revenue per available room (RevPAR), SEK

844

1,316

925

Rental costs, % of revenue

29.8%

25.8%

28.8%

Assumptions and adjustments

Dalata numbers relate to the acquired hotel operations, excluding the effects of IFRS 16. The information is unaudited and does not constitute guidance for future performance.

Adjustments have been made to reflect (i) new hotel lease agreements with Pandox, (ii) realised central administration savings related to senior management functions and specialist roles of
75 MSEK, (iii) elimination of management fees during the business restructuring of Dalata, (iv) financing costs under the new financing agreement for the combined group (initially 500 MEUR, with annual amortisation of 39 MEUR), and (v) transaction costs.

Additional information

The pro forma numbers will be presented at Scandic's presentation for the third quarter of 2026, which will be presented today at 09:00 AM CET. Participate in the telephone conference here or the webcast here. The report, presentation and webcast will be available on www.scandichotelsgroup.com.

For more information, please contact:
Rasmus Blomqvist, Director Investor Relations, Scandic Hotels Group
Email: rasmus.blomqvist@scandichotels.com
Telephone: +46 702 335 367

About Scandic Hotels Group
Scandic Hotels Group is one of Northern Europe's leading hospitality companies, bringing together Scandic's portfolio of hotel brands, Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels in a network of more than 320 hotels across 150 destinations in eleven markets. With strong Nordic roots and a growing European presence, the Group combines leading local market positions, complementary expertise and a diverse brand portfolio to serve both business and leisure travellers.? Driven by a long-standing commitment to sustainability and responsible business, Scandic Hotels Group integrates environmental and social responsibility throughout its operations and business strategy. Through its loyalty program, Scandic Friends, the Group connects millions of guests across its brands while creating great hotel experiences. With a broader geographic reach, a diverse brand portfolio and a clear focus on long-term value creation, Scandic Hotels Group continues to grow through new hotel developments, strategic partnerships and strong guest relationships. Scandic Hotels Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.scandichotelsgroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.