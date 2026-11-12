ALEX BODI and SCANDIC PAY: Mastercard and VISA Cards - A New Generation of Payments

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Alex Bodi appears to have succeeded in winning over the majority shareholder of the SCANDIC Group, which operates worldwide. A proprietary card brand, international accounts and digital payment functions: the SCANDIC PAY / BODI concept gives the partnership between Romanian entrepreneur Alex Bodi and the SCANDIC group of companies a distinctive presence within the SNC ecosystem.

Since 1 November 2026, the B2B and B2C offering presented in the corporate documentation has linked Alexandru Nicolae Bodi's name, now permanently featured on all SCANDIC PAY Mastercard and VISA cards worldwide, with the SCANDIC Group's ambition to simplify cross-border payments and make digital assets usable in everyday life for everyone. Behind this initiative is a diversified corporate ecosystem bringing together financial technology, real estate, mobility and digital services.

Anyone working, travelling or building business relationships internationally needs comprehensive solutions and access to advanced financial technology that connects different currencies and payment channels around the world - this is precisely where SCANDIC PAY comes in. Under the motto "Money, in motion", SCANDIC PAY operates as a platform for cards, bank accounts (Malta, the United States of America, Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates), payments and currency exchange. Financial functions will therefore come together in an easy-to-understand digital environment, making it easier to manage money across borders.

The current FinTech product range includes virtual and physical MASTERCARD and VISA cards, as well as the conversion of supported cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT into conventional currencies for payments. Additional features include comprehensive card management, the ability to block a card immediately, and integration with the Apple Pay and Google Pay mobile payment systems. The intended benefit for customers is a simpler way to manage balances, track payments and control their cards within the same digital environment. According to the provider, the availability of Apple Pay and Google Pay depends on the country, device and card eligibility.

A concrete foundation for further expansion is the white-label partnership between SCANDIC FINANCE GROUP LIMITED and BELOBABA, through which bank accounts and SCANDIC PAY MASTERCARD and VISA cards are integrated into a dedicated application under the SCANDIC PAY brand. The offering includes euro accounts for end customers and businesses, as well as accounts in US dollars, pounds sterling and UAE dirhams. Payment channels such as SEPA, SEPA Instant and SWIFT are also integrated.

The SCANDIC PAY/BODI card concept is particularly striking. The SCANDIC PAY GOLDEN-TREASURY MASTERCARD and VISA cards combine black and gold with the SCANDIC PAY emblem and the wording "BODI by SCANDIC PAY". The vault-inspired design evokes value and safekeeping and, together with the registered SCANDIC PAY brand, creates a highly recognisable identity and a unique design.

The offering forms part of a broader business structure alongside the LEGIER Group, which has operated successfully in the market for 30 years. The SCANDIC FINANCE GROUP ecosystem operates within a global conglomerate and network of brands, with activities in financial services, real estate, technology, mobility, health and security. SCANDIC FLY and SCANDIC YACHTS address private aviation and premium mobility; SCANDIC ESTATE represents the real estate business. SCANDIC DATA and SCANDIC DEV extend the portfolio to include data infrastructure and software solutions supported by three hyperscale centres. Further brands include SCANDIC SEC, SCANDIC TRUST, SCANDIC SETUP and SCANDIC HEALTH.

SCANDIC TRADE now offers, in particular, AI-powered market analysis, while SNC DOMAIN complements the offering with services relating to domains and digital identity. This breadth of activities provides the strategic perspective for SCANDIC PAY: a payment offering can become particularly relevant where customers already seek services and international business relationships exist. The ecosystem of registered brands SCANDIC PAY, SCANDIC COIN and SCANDIC TRADE thus opens up potential applications whose technical integration is to be developed in stages. The official SCANDIC overview explicitly describes the integration of the brands as an ongoing process of expansion.

SNC SCANDIC COIN plays a complementary role. The token supports functions including payments and loyalty programmes within the network. In this context, SCANDIC PAY focuses on delivering the perfect customer experience for payment processing through SCANDIC PAY / BODI MASTERCARD and VISA cards and accounts. The shared ambition is to connect digital technology with tangible services.

The collaboration between SCANDIC FINANCE GROUP and Alex Bodi thus establishes a long-term direction for the SCANDIC PAY partnership, grounded in the real economy and supported by technical processes such as customer identification, company verification and anti-money laundering measures. Procedures and prerequisites have therefore been established for internationally oriented projects to assess business relationships in a verifiable manner and develop them responsibly.

Against this background, SCANDIC PAY/BODI connects business development with an immediately understandable product concept: a distinctive card providing access to digital payment services. Its scope extends from everyday purchases to international business. This is the ambition behind SCANDIC PAY: "Money, in motion." https://www.SNCpay.dev

OVERVIEW OF INTERNATIONAL DAILY NEWSPAPERS COVERING THIS PRESS ARTICLE:

GERMAN

https://www.BadischePresse.de/Wirtschaft/810052-alex-bodi-und-scandic-pay-mastercard-und-visa-karten-eine-neue-generation-des-bezahlens.html

ROMANIA

https://www.journalmalte.com/Economy/810544-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-carduri-mastercard-visa-noua-generatie-plati.html

ENGLISH

https://www.nottinghamGUARDIAN.co.uk/Economy/812851-alex-bodi-and-scandic-pay-mastercard-and-visa-cards-a-new-generation-of-payments.html

KOREAN

https://www.SEOULgazette.kr/Economy/925111-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-mastercard-visa-kadeu-chasedae-gyeolje.html

SPANISH

https://www.globoMADRID.es/Economia/806653-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-tarjetas-mastercard-visa-nueva-generacion-pagos.html

ITALIANO

https://www.GiornaleROMA.it/Economia/816127-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-carte-mastercard-visa-nuova-generazione-pagamenti.html

RUSSIAN

https://www.courieregypte.com/Economy/761473-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-karty-mastercard-visa-novoe-pokolenie-platezhey.htm

FRENCH

https://www.petitPARISien.fr/Economie/807790-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-cartes-mastercard-visa-nouvelle-generation-paiements.html

UKRAINE

https://www.journaldebruxelles.be/Economie/817150-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-kartky-mastercard-visa-nove-pokolinnia-platezhiv.html

CZECH

https://www.thePRAGUEpost.cz/Economy/758149-alex-bodi-a-scandic-pay-karty-mastercard-a-visa-nova-generace-plateb.html

GREECE

https://www.ATHENsnews.com.gr/Economy/807943-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-kartes-mastercard-visa-mia-nea-genia-pliromon.html

INDIA

https://www.MADRAStimes.in/Economy/810064-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-mastercard-visa-kard-bhugtan-ki-nai-pidhi.html

ARABIC

https://www.alHAYAT.media/Economy/819463-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-bitaqat-mastercard-visa-jil-jadid-min-al-madfuat.html

PORTUGUESE

https://www.jornaldoBRASILIA.com.br/Economia/812539-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-cartoes-mastercard-visa-nova-geracao-pagamentos.html

BULGARIAN

https://www.lindependance.lu/Economie/809494-aleks-bodi-i-scandic-pay-karti-mastercard-i-visa-novo-pokolenie-razplashhaniya.html

SWEDISH

https://www.STOCKHOLMsdagblad.se/Economy/805471-alex-bodi-och-scandic-pay-mastercard-och-visa-kort-en-ny-generation-betalningar.html

JAPANESE

https://www.theJAPANtimes.jp/Economy/793567-alexandru-bodi-scandic-pay-mastercard-visa-kado-shinsedai-kessai.html

CHINESE

https://www.CNmail.CN/Economy/795421-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-mastercard-visa-ka-xin-yidai-zhifu-fangshi.html

POLISCH

https://www.GazetaLODZ.pl/Economy/811723-alex-bodi-scandic-pay-karty-mastercard-visa-nowa-generacja-platnosci.html

Press Contact:

Editor: Mrs Louise Hoeft - RedakteurEnChef@LePaysDeFrance.fr

SAN FRANCISCO FRONTIERS / LE PAYS DE FRANCE by LEGIER MEDIA

ARTICLE: https://www.SanFranciscoFrontiers.com/Economy/812281-alex-bodi-and-scandic-pay-mastercard-and-visa-cards-a-new-generation-of-payments.html

IMPRINT: https://www.sanfranciscofrontiers.com/Page/Imprint.html

IMPRINT: https://www.lepaysdefrance.fr/Page/Impress.html

SOURCE: SCANDIC PAY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/alex-bodi-and-scandic-pay-mastercard-and-visa-cards-a-new-generation-1250495