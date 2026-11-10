Lyko Group AB: Lyko appoints Jessica Karlsson as new CFO

Lyko Group AB (publ) has appointed Jessica Karlsson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She takes up the role on 1 February 2027 and succeeds Ylva Norlén, who will remain to support the transition until the publication of the year-end report on 12 February 2027.

Jessica Karlsson has worked at Lyko since January 2025 and is currently Head of Business Controlling & Analytics. She is one of the architects of the restructuring program Lyko launched in January 2026 and has extensive experience of retail and the beauty industry from senior positions at Kicks, Åhléns, Apotek Hjärtat and IKEA.

Jessica Karlsson will join Lyko's Group Management Team.



"Together with a recruitment firm, we evaluated several external candidates, and we are convinced that Jessica is the right person for the role. She is a highly valued leader who knows Lyko inside out, and I have great confidence in her. Jessica helped shape our current business plan and knows what it takes to strengthen profitability in the years ahead. I'm pleased that she has chosen to take on the role of CFO and help take Lyko to the next level.



"I'd also like to extend a warm thank you to Ylva for her work in developing our finance function. During her time at Lyko, she has helped improve how we plan and follow up on the business. I also appreciate that she is staying on for a period to share her knowledge and give Jessica a good start in the role," says Rickard Lyko, CEO and Founder.



"Lyko is a fantastic company! I'm delighted and proud of the trust placed in me, and highly motivated to step up as CFO. I've been part of shaping the plan for a more profitable Lyko, and over the past two quarters we've seen that work pay off. I look forward to taking responsibility for driving the plan forward and continuing to make the business more efficient, together with our skilled finance team, the Group Management Team and the Board of Directors," says Jessica Karlsson, incoming CFO.



Ylva Norlén announced in July 2026 that she is leaving Lyko for a new position in 2027.

For more information, please contact

Rickard Lyko, CEO, Lyko

+46 (0) 76 026 74 28, rickard.lyko@lyko.com

Tom Thörnblom, Head of Communication & Investor Relations, Lyko

+46 72 555 01 90, tom.thornblom@lyko.com

About Lyko

Lyko Group AB (publ) is a beauty specialist passionate about making beauty accessible, inspiring, and fun for everyone! With the market's widest assortment, a beauty playground where you can explore everything around the products, and be part of an inspiring community.

Our operations span across eight countries via Lyko.com, the Lyko app, and 36 stores in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. But we don't stop there! We manage the entire chain from product development in our labs and manufacturing in our factory in Gothenburg to warehousing and sales to hairdressers and retailers. The business employs close to 1000 people.

Lyko is listed on the First North Premier Growth Market. Avanza Bank, +46(0)8-409 421 20, corp@avanza.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. Visit Lyko.com for more information.

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