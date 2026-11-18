Lyko detected a data breach on 12 November in a small, isolated part of its system environment, outside the company's main customer and order flows. The breach was stopped within one hour and the security vulnerability has been fixed. Affected customers have been informed by email.

The data accessed by unauthorized parties consists of names, addresses and phone numbers. According to the review, no personal identity numbers, payment details or passwords have been leaked. For 95 customers, order information has also been affected, and they have been specifically informed of this. In Sweden, 36,000 Lyko customers are affected, and 60,000 customers in total across all of Lyko's markets. This can be put in relation to the fact that Lyko handled 6 million orders last year.



"We take what has happened very seriously. Even though the breach was limited to a small part of our system environment, it is unacceptable that customers' data has ended up in the hands of unauthorized parties. We acted quickly to stop the breach and have informed the affected customers," says Rickard Lyko, CEO and founder.



All affected customers have been informed by email. As a precaution, they are urged to be extra vigilant about unexpected emails, text messages and phone calls in which the sender asks for further information or urges them to make a payment.



The breach has not had any operational impact, and Lyko assesses that it will not have any financial impact either.

The incident has been reported to the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection (IMY).

For more information:

Tom Thörnblom, Head of Communication & Investor Relations, Lyko

+46 (0) 72 555 01 90, tom.thornblom@lyko.com

About Lyko

Lyko Group AB (publ) is a beauty specialist passionate about making beauty accessible, inspiring, and fun for everyone! With the market's widest assortment, a beauty playground where you can explore everything around the products, and be part of an inspiring community.

Our operations span across eight countries via Lyko.com, the Lyko app, and 36 stores in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. But we don't stop there! We manage the entire chain from product development in our labs and manufacturing in our factory in Gothenburg to warehousing and sales to hairdressers and retailers. The business employs close to 1000 people.

Lyko is listed on the First North Premier Growth Market. Avanza Bank, +46(0)8-409 421 20, corp@avanza.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. Visit Lyko.com for more information.