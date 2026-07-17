Lyko Group AB: Big milestones - healthy growth, strong results and a leaner LYKO

The second quarter delivered our highest second-quarter EBIT ever, SEK 54m, corresponding to a margin of 5.3%. Net sales amounted to SEK 1,021m, an increase of 8.6%. This marks another step in the right direction for Lyko, EBIT excluding one off costs of SEK 21m was SEK 79m in H1 2026 compared with SEK 59m in H1 2025. It is encouraging to see evidence that the long-term investments we have made over the past years are beginning to deliver meaningful results.

Second quarter Period 1 January - 30 June • Net sales of SEK 1,021m (939).

• Sales growth was 8.6% (6.8%).

• Gross margin of 43.5% (43.5%).

• EBIT of SEK 54m (32). One-off items affecting operating

expenses for the quarter amounted to SEK 1m (0).

• EBIT margin of 5.3% (3.4%).

• Earnings for the period SEK 31m (13). • Net sales of SEK 1,895m (1,858).

• Sales growth was 2.0% (9.1%).

• Gross margin of 43.8% (43.3%).

• EBIT of SEK 58m (59). One-off items affecting operating

expenses for the period amounted to SEK -21m (-1).

• EBIT margin of 3.0% (3.2%).

• Earnings for the period SEK 9m (25).

BUILDING A STRONGER FOUNDATION

Throughout the quarter, we continued to improve the fundamentals of the business and reached the milestone of SEK 4 billion Net sales on rolling 12 months. Disciplined inventory management, strong gross margin and continued operational efficiency are gradually creating a healthier platform for sustainable, profitable growth. While none of these initiatives alone defines the quarter, together they demonstrate that Lyko is becoming a stronger company with every passing quarter.

GETTING THE FORMULA RIGHT

Across the business, several strategic investments continue to perform well. During the quarter, we opened two new stores, in Kalmar and Charlottenberg, bringing the total to 36 by the end of the quarter. Our new store concept is delivering encouraging results and reinforces our ambition to create the leading beauty destination across the Nordics. Larger stores allow us to offer an even broader assortment, create more inspiring customer experiences and give our own brands greater visibility alongside our partner brands.

Focusing on our core markets continues to deliver strong results. We have built strong brand awareness in Sweden and Norway, which allowed us to lower marketing spend during the period without effect on performance.

Our logistics platform is now operating with high efficiency, enabling faster deliveries, improved customer satisfaction and a stronger operational foundation with great abilities to continue our growth. At the same time, we continue to enhance our commercial capabilities through improvements to our pricing and campaign engine, as well as further investments in search, personalization and product relevance, making it easier than ever for customers to discover the right products.

OUR OWN SIGNATURE BRANDS

Our portfolio of own brands also continued to develop well during the quarter, they accounted for SEK 88m and grew by 23.4%. These brands contribute positively to both growth and profitability, but even more importantly they represent an increasingly valuable strategic asset for Lyko. We are building beauty brands with their own identities and loyal customer bases, brands that create long-term value alongside our retail business. The continued rollout of our new store concept further strengthens this opportunity by giving our own brands a more prominent place in our physical stores while remaining an important complement to the fantastic assortment of partner brands that makes Lyko unique.



A GLOW THAT KEEPS GROWING

Our Community also continues to evolve at an impressive pace. Every day, more creators contribute authentic beauty content, helping customers discover products through inspiration, education and real experiences. We believe this growing library of unique content will become an increasingly important competitive advantage as AI-powered search and product discovery continue to reshape online commerce.

A LEANER, CLEANER ROUTINE

The quarter has also been characterised by internal focus on our cost reduction programme which is expected to generate savings of SEK 100m. I am incredibly proud of how the organisation has continued to execute at a high level while navigating the most challenging period in Lyko's history. Saying goodbye to talented colleagues, many of whom have been with us for a long time, has been difficult for everyone involved. Despite this, our teams have remained focused on serving customers, supporting our brand partners and continuing to improve the business. That commitment is reflected in the results we are reporting today.



With this chapter now largely behind us, we enter the second half of the year with a leaner organisation, a stronger operational platform and our full attention once again on growth and innovation.



PRIMING FOR GROWTH

Looking ahead, we believe the conditions are stronger than they were a year ago. During the third quarter of last year, our warehouse automation project temporarily impacted outbound deliveries and inbound inventory flows, limiting both product availability and operational capacity. Today, that transformation is behind us and we have also started to amortise the loans for our warehouse automation. With a fully operational automated warehouse, improving inventory availability and a much stronger operational foundation, we see good opportunities to continue growing while further strengthening profitability during the second half of the year.



BEAUTY NEVER STANDS STILL, AND NEITHER DO WE

Every investment we have made; in technology, logistics, stores, our own brands and our Community, has been guided by one ambition: to build the leading beauty ecosystem in the Nordics and create long-term value for customers, brand partners and shareholders alike. We are still early on that journey, but quarter by quarter we see more proof that we are moving in the right direction.

While parts of the organization now go on a well-deserved vacation, colleagues in our stores and warehouses keep things running for our customers throughout the summer, and preparations for this year's Christmas calendars are already under way.

Thank you all Lyko-fans, I wish you a great summer - an exciting second half of the year awaits.

Rickard Lyko, CEO and Founder, July 17, 2026

For more information, please contact

Rickard Lyko, CEO, Lyko

+46 (0) 76 026 74 28, rickard.lyko@lyko.com

Tom Thörnblom, Head of Communication & Investor Relations, Lyko

+46 72 555 01 90, tom.thornblom@lyko.com

About Lyko

Lyko Group AB (publ) is a beauty specialist passionate about making beauty accessible, inspiring, and fun for everyone! With the market's widest assortment, a beauty playground where you can explore everything around the products, and be part of an inspiring community.

Our operations span across eight countries via Lyko.com, the Lyko app, and 36 stores in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. But we don't stop there! We manage the entire chain from product development in our labs and manufacturing in our factory in Gothenburg to warehousing and sales to hairdressers and retailers. The business employs close to 1100 people.

Lyko is listed on the First North Premier Growth Market. Avanza Bank, +46(0)8-409 421 20, corp@avanza.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. Visit Lyko.com for more information.

This information is information that Lyko Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:00 CEST.

Image Attachments

2026q2 Big Milestones Healthy Growth, Strong Results And A Leaner LYKO