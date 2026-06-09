Lyko Group AB: Personnel part of the cost reduction programme completed, remaining parts progressing to plan

In late January 2026, Lyko announced a cost reduction programme aimed at strengthening profitability, reducing complexity and simplifying the Group's processes and internal structures. Last week, a milestone was passed as the personnel part of the programme was concluded. In total, 100 people from the office workforce have left the company and 20 new roles have been established, resulting in a net reduction of 80 full-time equivalents (FTE).

The investments Lyko has made in warehousing, technology and organisation over the past years have created the conditions to operate in a simpler and more scalable way. With the personnel part of the programme completed, the company can now fully realise that potential.

"This has been a significant undertaking that has affected the entire organisation. We have carried it out in as respectful and orderly a manner as possible, and I would like to extend a particular thank you to everyone involved, not least to the labour unions, who have been closely engaged throughout the process," says Rickard Lyko, CEO and Founder.

The remaining parts of the savings programme are progressing to plan.

"It has been a tough period. We have had to make decisions that have affected many colleagues, and those are decisions you never take lightly. But what we are doing now lays the foundation for the next level of Lyko, where we can fully focus on our customer offering and continue to grow profitably," says Rickard Lyko.

For more information, please contact

Rickard Lyko, CEO, Lyko

+46 (0) 76 026 74 28, rickard.lyko@lyko.com

Tom Thörnblom, Head of Communication & Investor Relations, Lyko

+46 72 555 01 90, tom.thornblom@lyko.com

About Lyko

Lyko Group AB (publ) is a beauty specialist passionate about making beauty accessible, inspiring, and fun for everyone! With the market's widest assortment, a beauty playground where you can explore everything around the products, and be part of an inspiring community.

Our operations span across eight countries via Lyko.com, the Lyko app, and 36 stores in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. But we don't stop there! We manage the entire chain from product development in our labs and manufacturing in our factory in Gothenburg to warehousing and sales to hairdressers and retailers. The business employs close to 1100 people.

Lyko is listed on the First North Premier Growth Market. Avanza Bank, +46(0)8-409 421 20, corp@avanza.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. Visit Lyko.com for more information.

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Lyko Office