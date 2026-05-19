Lyko Group AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Lyko Group AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting of Lyko Group AB (the "Company") held on 19 May 2026, the following resolutions were passed.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet, appropriation of profits and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved today to adopt the Company's income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2025. It was further resolved that the Company's earnings be carried forward and that no dividend be distributed. The Annual General Meeting also resolved to grant discharge from liability to the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer.

Number of Board members and auditors, election of Board members and auditors, and remuneration to the Board and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board members elected by the General Meeting shall be six, with no deputy members. The Annual General Meeting further resolved to re-elect Kenneth Bengtsson as Chairman of the Board for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, and to re-elect Kenneth Bengtsson, Marie Nygren, Erika Lyko, Håkan Håkansson and Isabelle Ducellier as Board members for the same period, as well as to newly elect David von Laskowski as Board member.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Ernst & Young AB for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. It was noted that Charlotte Holmstrand will continue as auditor-in-charge.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that remuneration to the Chairman of the Board shall amount to SEK 500,000 and that remuneration to the other Board members elected by the Meeting who are not employed by the Company shall amount to SEK 250,000 each, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, it was resolved that remuneration to the auditor, for the same period, shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution regarding principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the proposed principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee.

For more information, please contact

Rickard Lyko, CEO, Lyko

+46 (0) 76 026 74 28, rickard.lyko@lyko.com

Tom Thörnblom, Head of Communication & Investor Relations, Lyko

+46 72 555 01 90, tom.thornblom@lyko.com

About Lyko

Lyko Group AB (publ) is a beauty specialist passionate about making beauty accessible, inspiring, and fun for everyone! With the market's widest assortment, a beauty playground where you can explore everything around the products, and be part of an inspiring community.

Our operations span across eight countries via Lyko.com, the Lyko app, and 36 stores in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. But we don't stop there! We manage the entire chain from product development in our labs and manufacturing in our factory in Gothenburg to warehousing and sales to hairdressers and retailers. The business employs close to 1100 people.

Lyko is listed on the First North Premier Growth Market. Avanza Bank, +46(0)8-409 421 20, corp@avanza.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. Visit Lyko.com for more information.

Image Attachments

Lyko AMG 2026 Kenneth Bengtsson, Rickard Lyko, David von Laskowski