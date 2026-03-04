Lyko Group AB: Lyko and Helthjem electrify transports between Sweden and Norway

Lyko is now electrifying long-haul transport between Sweden and Norway in collaboration with Helthjem, reducing emissions by more than 100 tonnes of CO2 per year*.

Lyko and Helthjem have signed a new transport agreement under which a new fully electric truck will transport the majority of our Norwegian volumes, for both e-commerce and retail stores between Sweden and Norway.

The electric truck will enter operation this week and will run almost daily between our central warehouse in Vansbro, Sweden, and Helthjem's main terminal in Vestby, Norway. The route is 330 kilometers and takes just under five and a half hours.

-"Norge is a key market for us, and sustainability is an important part of how we continue to develop Lyko. If we are to make a real impact on our climate footprint, we need to address the longest and heaviest transports. We are now taking a concrete step that delivers real results in our emissions reduction efforts," says Aleksandra Dybdahl Holte, Country Manager for Lyko Norway.

The reduction of more than 100 tonnes of CO2 per year corresponds to approximately one million kilometers driven by passenger car.

Taking the Partnership Further

Lyko and Helthjem have developed their collaboration over many years, first by transitioning from diesel to HVO, and now moving forward to electric long-haul transport.

-"We have worked purposefully together to reduce emissions throughout the entire transport chain. Electrifying the main route between Sweden and Norway is an important next step. We are very pleased to take the partnership further and strengthen Helthjem as our main supplier in Norway," says Aleksandra Dybdahl Holte.

Daniel Kongstvedt, Head of E-commerce at Helthjem, says:

-"To reach climate targets, we must electrify the longest and heaviest transports. That is where emission reductions truly make a difference. Together with Lyko, we are now taking concrete action that delivers measurable impact."

He adds:

-"We have developed our partnership with Lyko over several years, first through the transition from diesel to HVO and now to electric long-haul transport. That Lyko continues to invest in us as its main supplier in Norway is a clear confirmation of a strong and long-term partnership."

Greatest Impact Where It Matters Most

Electrifying long-haul transport has been a clear objective for Lyko. As early as 2022, we eliminated fossil-based deliveries in Sweden and have been a driving force in the industry's transition.

-"When the first and longest stage now runs on electricity, it becomes easier to continue building step by step, postcode by postcode, as vehicles are upgraded. This is long-term work, but it is in the largest transports that we achieve the greatest climate impact per investment," says Aleksandra Dybdahl Holte.

In recent years, Helthjem has made significant investments in electrifying its distribution network. Today, more than 70 percent of parcels in Greater Oslo are delivered with zero emissions using electric vehicles.

-"We have worked systematically with electrification for several years and are now prioritising the longest routes and the largest vehicles. That is where we achieve the greatest climate impact per investment," says Daniel Kongstvedt.

-"Lyko is one of the largest online beauty retailers in the Nordics and has experienced strong growth in Norway in recent years. Demand for more environmentally friendly delivery solutions is increasing, especially among younger consumers, and this initiative is an important response to that development.

We have had a long and strong partnership with Helthjem and are very pleased that this is now becoming a reality. We are now taking our collaboration to the next level," concludes Aleksandra Dybdahl Holte.

*According to Helthjem's calculations.

Pink eye-catcher: The pink, fully electric truck is now running a fixed route between Sweden and Norway. Photo: Endre Igland.

New generation of long-haul transport: The fully electric Mercedes eActros 600 now operating the main transport route between Sweden and Norway an initiative to reduce emissions where they are highest. Photo: Endre Igland.

Strengthening the collaboration: Daniel Kongstvedt, Director of E-commerce at Helthjem, and Aleksandra Dybdahl Holte, Country Manager for Lyko Norway, in Lyko's store on Karl Johan in connection with the launch of fully electric long-haul transport. Photo: Endre Igland.