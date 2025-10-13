Lyko Group AB: Lyko launches Fenty Beauty - where every shade shine

Lyko takes another major step in our journey to offer the broadest product range and the most inspiring beauty destination as we introduce Fenty Beauty by Rihanna - the global brand that has transformed the beauty industry through its focus on diversity, representation, and innovation.

With Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Hair, Lyko can now offer customers a complete lineup of makeup, skincare, and haircare, all designed to suit every skin tone, style, and personality.

Fenty Beauty - redefining beauty for all

Fenty Beauty was launched in 2017 by Rihanna in collaboration with Kendo Brands (LVMH), debuting in 17 countries simultaneously, something never done before. With this latest expansion, even more consumers will gain access to the brand's lightweight formulas in shades created for everyone.

Fenty Beauty offers a wide range of professional-quality products, designed according to Rihanna's vision that everyone, regardless of background, should feel represented. The brand focuses on skin tones traditionally hard to match, formulas that work for all skin types, buildable textures, and universal shades that everyone can enjoy.

Fenty Beauty has revolutionized the beauty world and sparked new conversations about beauty standards and expectations.

"I created Fenty Beauty because I wanted to make a beauty brand that's inclusive for people everywhere. I want everyone to feel beautiful, seen, and EMPOWERED - no matter their ethnicity, culture, skin tone, or style."

- Rihanna

Strategic collaboration between Lyko, Kendo, and Saether

Through this partnership with Kendo Brands and Saether Nordic, Lyko strengthens its international prestige portfolio and deepens its focus on brands that represent inclusivity, authenticity, and culture.

The launch takes place both online and in all Lyko stores starting October 13, 2025.

"We're incredibly proud that Fenty, together with Kendo and Saether, chose to launch with Lyko. It shows how we continue to take the next step in developing our assortment based on what our customers want, brands with attitude, innovation, and heart. Fenty stands for courage, diversity, and self-expression, values we fully share."

- Bahar Saeeda, Category Director Beauty, Lyko

"With the Fenty launch, we want to create something bigger than a traditional release. We want to build a cultural experience that can be felt, seen, and shared. Through our concept 'Servin Shine - Fenty Beauty just landed', we're doing it the Lyko way - creative, playful, and designed to spark buzz and inspiration across the country."

- Louise Nobel, Head of Marketing Sweden, Lyko

Launch Activities

• PR Event in Stockholm - An exclusive night in true Fenty spirit focusing on glow, music, and inclusion. Naima Bremer, Global Makeup Ambassador for Fenty Beauty, will host a masterclass presenting the brand's iconic products.

• OOH Takeover and Digital Campaign - Fenty takes over the city and social feeds with its bold, iconic look.

• The Pink Fenty Car in Stockholm - A fluffy pink car cruising the streets to create viral buzz and content - in true Fenty style.

• Influencer & Community Activations - Local creators are invited to interpret Fenty in their own way.

• Podcast Ads & SoMe Campaign - Presence in top Swedish podcasts and social channels to reach new audiences.

• Sales Start: October 13, 2025 - Full assortment available online and in all Lyko stores across the Nordics.

About Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is a global beauty brand launched in 2017 with the mission to create products for all skin tones, styles, and identities. The brand is 100% cruelty-free and has been praised for its inclusive shade range, innovative formulations, and bold stance on challenging beauty norms.

For more information, please contact

Tom Thörnblom, Head of Communication & Investor Relations, Lyko

+46 (0) 72 555 01 90, tom.thornblom@lyko.com

About Lyko

Lyko Group AB (publ) is a beauty specialist passionate about making beauty accessible, inspiring, and fun for everyone! With the market's widest assortment, a beauty playground where you can explore everything around the products, and be part of an inspiring community.

Our operations span across eight countries via Lyko.com, the Lyko app, and 33 stores in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. But we don't stop there! We manage the entire chain from product development in our labs and manufacturing in our factory in Gothenburg to warehousing and sales to hairdressers and retailers. The business employs close to 1200 people.

Lyko is listed on the First North Premier Growth Market. Avanza Bank, +46(0)8-409 421 20, corp@avanza.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. Visit Lyko.com for more information.

