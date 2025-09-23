Lyko Group AB: Lyko launches Mamonde - a blooming star in K-beauty

We are taking a major step in our K-beauty initiative as we introduce the South Korean skincare brand Mamonde to the Nordic and European markets. With Mamonde, we can offer our customers advanced skincare that combines botanical ingredients with cutting-edge research.

K-beauty is one of the fastest-growing categories at Lyko, attracting a new generation of beauty consumers who seek authenticity, innovative products with effective ingredients, and brands with strong identity and storytelling.

Mamonde blends a heritage of flower-based ingredients with advanced active components. Its proprietary Hyper-Flora technology extracts and enhances the benefits of floral and botanical ingredients, delivering both visible results and a sensorial experience. With a clear focus on the needs of Gen Z consumers, Mamonde provides effective solutions for common skincare concerns. Its formulations are designed to nourish, brighten, and protect the skin from external stressors, with sustainability and respect for nature at the core.

At the heart of the assortment is Rose Liquid Mask, the brand's hero product and already a cult favorite in Korea. Known for its ability to hydrate, soothe, and revitalize the skin, it uses rose water and extracts from carefully selected flowers.

The product has quickly become an international sensation and symbolizes Mamonde's philosophy of combining the power of nature with the precision of science.

Mamonde is part of Amorepacific, South Korea's largest and leading beauty group, which has been pioneering modern skincare technology for over 70 years and has created several global beauty successes.

Strategic partnership between Lyko and Mamonde

Through this strategic partnership, we strengthen our position as the leading beauty destination in the Nordics and expand our K-beauty offering. The launch will take place both online and in our physical stores.

"With our strong platform, passionate community, and experience in successful brand launches, we are the natural partner for Mamonde's European expansion. This is an important step in our vision to become the starting point for beauty,"

says Rickard Lyko, CEO of Lyko.

"Mamonde represents the very best of K-beauty - innovation, authenticity, and inspiration. We are incredibly proud to introduce the brand to our customers and are confident that it will be a success,"

says Maria Silver, Category Manager at Lyko.

Launch activities

·PR event in Stockholm - We kick off the launch with an exclusive event in our FABship Store in Stockholm, where leading K-beauty profiles from across Europe are invited to experience Mamonde in a unique way.

·Consumer events in Stockholm, Oslo & Helsinki - The Lyko community will get to explore Mamonde through glow booths, K-pop, giveaways, and interactive skincare experiences.

·Guerrilla marketing - For two days, Mamonde will "bloom" on the streets of Stockholm with spectacular floral installations designed to create buzz and engagement on social media.

·On Saturday, September 27th, we will start selling the products online and in stores.

